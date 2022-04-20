The Pioneer Baseball League is making more off-field additions to generate fan interest in its second season in the MLB Partner League.
The 10-team independent league is launching a streaming program, “The PBL Roundup Show,” on Wednesday nights during the season. Thom Brennaman will host the roundup, which will be streamed on pblnetwork.com, pioneerleague.com and the team websites, including the Grand Junction Rockies site, gjrockies.com.
“Think Peyton and Eli meets Red Zone Football,” Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro said in a release announcing the venture. “We want to immerse the audience into the joy and passion of minor league baseball through a completely different lens. It’s part podcast, part comedy show and part analysis from some very knowledgable baseball insiders.”
The PBL streams every game live at pblnetwork.com, has moved to PrestoSports to upgrade in-game statistics and team websites, and has created a mobile app, available in the App Store for IOS devices and on Google Play for Android.
Brennaman, who has been an announcer for Cincinnati, Arizona and the Chicago Cubs and called Major League and NFL games for Fox Sports, will be joined by comedian Joe List and former baseball general manager Bill Bavasi.
The program will include commentary, analysis and baseball and entertainment guests, as well as segments with players, coaches and fans. Live cut-ins to each of the league games being played that night are also planned.
List was a “Last Comic Standing” finalist and has appeared on late-night talk shows, and had a Netflix special, “The Standups” in 2018. Bavasi was the GM of the Seattle Mariners and The Los Angeles Angels, was the vice president of player development and scouting for Cincinnati and was recently the GM of the Arizona Fall League.
The league has a partnership with Syracuse University’s Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and the Newhouse School of Public Communications, with students working on production, research analytics and producing content for the show.
The PBL Roundup Show begins May 25 and will run each Wednesday night through Sept. 7. For more information, go to the league website, pioneerleague.com.