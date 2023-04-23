Defense in lacrosse and soccer is the same language with a different culture.
The sports have distinct schemes but, at the end of the day, it’s still defense.
Both have a back line protecting a goalie and both have similar intangibles — play hard, play smart, and have that dawg in you.
“The principles of defense are pretty universal,” said Raul De Villegas Decker, the coach of the Palisade girls soccer team. “Not being afraid and giving it all for the team are those principles that are universal.”
Understanding Lacrosse D
Let’s start with lacrosse, where teams field three defenders who protect the goalie.
With a need for good footwork, smarts and speed, keen-eye spectators may notice similarities with another American pastime.
“I compare lacrosse defense to basketball,” said Madi Hathaway, the girls lacrosse coach for Grand Junction High School. “Man-on-man is big, I want to stay between you and the goal. And then you’re always watching your hips. Because if you’re watching your hips, then you always know where they’re going.”
Also like basketball, lacrosse defenders can’t make too much contact with their man. Girls lacrosse is less physical than boys, so girls don’t have the fail-safe of a good body check to a ball handler.
“My basketball background helped a lot with lacrosse,” said Brailin Sanchez, a senior defender for the Tigers’ girls team. “Body defense is big … It’s making sure that when they go in, your hands and arms are on them so you’re pushing them and they’re not guiding you … We can’t push out … if you’re riding them then they don’t drive because they can feel you on them. As long as they can feel you, I think it makes a big difference.”
But even though boys play with pads and helmets, hard contact is a last resort.
Kevin Costanza is the coach for the Fruita Monument boys lacrosse team and abides by the four pillars of defense — communication, approach angles, slide and recovery. If all else fails, then take a good penalty instead of a bad goal.
Communication is a universal rule for defense, regardless of sport.
“You have to be able to talk and everybody has to know what’s going on on the field. All six guys need to be on the same page,” Costanza said. “If one of the guys doesn’t understand what’s going on in the defense … then we’re all outta whack and there’s gonna probably be a goal scored.”
Then there are approach angles, which means positioning your body in a way that allows you to stick with the attacker.
If you square up with them, the attacker can choose which side they attack. But if you angle yourself left or right, you can keep pace with them and even dictate where they go.
Slide means you slide with the attacker by mirroring their stick and body movements. That’s when you’ll see defenders use their sticks to knock the ball loose or disturb the attacker.
“Our motto on that one is we slide to collide,” Costanza said. “We don’t slide just to swing a stick and just throw a stick check and let guys run through it. We go stick to stick and we follow that with the body-to-body portion of it.”
And recovery can be the most important because if you’re beaten — and you’re going to get beat — then you gotta turn your burners on and mitigate the damage.
What’s unique about playing defense in lacrosse is that you don’t need to be that big to play. That’s what drew Jake Duncan to the game. He’s one of the shortest players on the Fruita Monument boys team but is headed to play the sport at the College of Idaho after graduation.
“One of the biggest challenges was understanding how to move your body in tandem because your upper body is doing something completely different than your lower body,” Duncan said. “Your feet are going 100 miles an hour and you have to turn on a dime, but your hands also have to stay with their hands. You have to keep their stick occupied so that they can’t shoot or pass. Figuring that out while also having your mind going and communicating with your teammates is challenging. There are three things going at once and you need to bring them together to have a cohesive defense.”
Where the sports differ
While both sports rely on schemes — every team sport does — the inherent nature of these sports dictates how these schemes appear.
Lacrosse utilizes zone and man defenses, similar to basketball and football. Man is the go-to defense for the Fruita boys, but certain game situations lend themselves to different schemes.
Soccer, meanwhile, is strictly zone.
“There’s less man because the field is so much bigger,” De Villegas Decker said. “In basketball and in my limited knowledge of lacrosse, there appears to be much more control of the ball … You can create plays and you can create sets. In basketball, you can set screens and set picks. In soccer, it’s not that easy because you’re asking players to run 30 yards across the field and everybody knows what they’re doing so they adjust. So you don’t have as much man-marking.
“But I’ll tell you what we did against Central, we essentially shut down their midfield. Their midfield is the connecting piece between their back line and their attackers. Liana Bryant is such a great attacker so we man-pressed Rhyan Mason the entire game just to make it more difficult for her to connect with Liana.”
Where they overlap
The biggest similarities lie in the mentality and role these players have.
Communication is key for defenses in both sports to thrive.
The Palisade soccer team’s defense does that as well as anyone else. They also have the mentality needed to bully strikers.
Palisade has surrendered eight goals in 12 games with six shutouts and has only allowed multiple goals in two games. De Villegas Decker praised all of his defenders for putting their bodies in front of the ball. Kate Rizzo did so in a 4-0 win over Glenwood Springs on Thursday and got a gnarly gash on her leg to show for it.
“(You need) to be aware and have a willingness to put yourself out there and get in front of the ball,” Rizzo said. “Because you are the last line, there’s no one else and you don’t want to force that on your keeper.”
Soccer and lacrosse also feature a symbiotic relationship between the defenders and goaltenders. Neither is more important than the other.
Defenders won’t win every matchup, so a capable keeper can bail them out with a highlight save. On the flip side, Hope Solo would get lit up if she were behind a back line doing its best impression of a leaky faucet.
“People who are the best defenders are very disciplined and believe in the simple stuff,” said Ethan Johnson, coach of the Fruita Monument girls soccer team. “Our girls are willing to play simple even though they’re very skilled.”
You also need to know the ins and outs of your sport to thrive on defense. Think like the attacker. Read how they’re moving, understand what you would do in their situation, and then stop that.
And the biggest similarity between the defenders lies in their mental strength.
The best defenders are all “him” — or “her” in the case of Fruita’s soccer team.
“I like controlling the game, I like seeing everything in front of me and I like people relying on me. I honestly don’t like going forward now,” said Kylah Celayeta, a senior starting center back for the Wildcats. “You have to be aware of everything that is going on at all times, and you have to play selflessly. You’re probably not going to have the ball but if you can win the ball, do the dirty work, I think that’s what makes it a tough position.”
Celayeta, who has committed to play for the University of Colorado, is a standout on Fruita’s back line. The Wildcats have allowed 11 goals in 11 games — five of which came in a win over Durango.
“A lot of people look at scoring being everything but a good goalkeeper and good defense is going to get you that tie (or win),” Celayeta said. “Having a well-balanced defense is overlooked because it is defense and you don’t score all of the goals. But having an organized defense is essential to winning games.”