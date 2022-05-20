The gaudy offensive numbers the No. 17 Colorado Mesa baseball team put up were for the regular season.
The playoffs are all about pitching and defense — and timely hitting.
The Mavericks got all three Thursday night in a 5-3 victory over West Texas A&M in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
“Kannon set the tone,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said. “He pitched a great game, pitched deep into the game. We needed him to go that far. We were hoping that would occur and Cooper was great coming out of the pen, our execution game, the hit and runs got our offense going and our scoring. We continue to leave runners in scoring position, but you know, that's baseball. At some point that turns. I just hope it's soon.”
With Handy and Cooper Vasquez combining on a two-hitter, the Mavericks (40-14) turned the regional into a best-of-three series against St. Edward's (31-23), which hit four home runs on the warm and windy afternoon in a 16-5 opening-game victory.
“Skip texted us before the game and said, get ahead, stay ahead and compete, so that's kind of what I was telling myself before every batter and it just kind of carried into the performance,” Handy said.
The teams play a doubleheader starting at 3 today at Bergman, with an if-necessary game set for 2 p.m. on Saturday. The winner advances to the super regional against the winner of the other South Central bracket, being played in San Angelo, Texas.
There, Angelo State and Texas A&M-Kingsville will play a best-of-three series. Kingsville outslugged Metro State 18-15 in the opener, with the teams combining to hit 10 home runs, seven by the Roadrunners, who scored 10 runs in the second inning. Metro was routed 26-5 by Angelo State to end its season. The Rams had 24 hits, none of which left the ballpark, driving Hanks' point home to the Mavericks.
“You don't have to hit home runs to win, you have to execute the game and you have to play the game better than the other team,” Hanks said. “We're just going to try to do that.”
The wind settled down early in the night game and so did Handy (9-1), who allowed only an infield single in the fourth inning and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings.
Even that single, the Mavericks' defense smothered, with Harrison Rodgers diving to his right to stop the ball up the middle. He scrambled up and made a strong throw to first, but it was a half-step too late to get Eddy Savoie.
Handy walked the next man, but then retired 10 consecutive batters. With one out in the seventh, he lost some command and walked the bases loaded. After starting out 2-0 against Mike Manetta, Hanks went to Vasquez, who struck out Manetta but gave up a two-run single to pinch-hitter Paul Wittmann.
That was all the Buffs got off Vasquez, who retired the final seven batters of the game for his first save of the season.
“It's definitely easier to lose your focus in a blowout,” Handy said. “(Close games) definitely force you to stay locked in and keep competing hard.”
Vasquez, who struggled in the starting rotation, has been lights-out in the bullpen. His performance lowered his ERA in relief to 1.61 — his overall ERA dropped from 6.10 to 5.73.
“Coop's been in a great rhythm out of the bullpen, hasn't he?” Hanks said. “He's been real good. We had no doubt. I told him, you're going to follow Kannon, at whatever point that is. I told him to be ready early, worst-case scenario, and to be locked in, don't get caught off-guard mentally.
“Then Kannon just dealt and kept going and going. For awhile there, I thought maybe we could ride Kannon all the way through nine, but he did his job.He kept us in the game. That's what we ask these guys to do.
“Our offense is going to pop real soon and relieve pressure on some of these pitchers.”
The defense was on display early, and it took some of the steam out of the Buffaloes.
Caleb Farmer, who was edged out by West Texas third baseman Adam Becker for first-team all-region honors, made a diving stop of a ball headed down the third-base line for a likely double against Savoie in the first at-bat of the game.
“They made some unbelievable plays, their third baseman to start off the game makes a really good play down the line, the last inning makes another good play there. It just wasn't our day,” West Texas A&M coach Matt Vanderburg said. “Mesa played really good and did everything they needed to do.
“Adam for us has been outstanding for us all year and their guy, man, just what he did defensively, I mean, that changes the game right there.
“I mean, if we start off with the leadoff double right there, which I thought it was right away, it changes the momentum already. Same thing in the last inning, if we're able to bring the tying run to the plate, you never know what's going to happen.”
Handy struck out the side in the second inning and never let the Buffaloes string anything together until the seventh.
And in the ninth, Farmer made another terrific play for the first out, diving to his left on a shot, bouncing up and delivering the ball to Stubbings, who dug the ball out of the dirt..
“We really pride ourselves on being a good defensive club,” Hamilton said. “Farmer showed out, Harrison showed out, Stubbs, me. We had a really good defensive day and the main point was being focused and locked in and I think we were.”
Offensively, Hanks put runners in motion starting in the second inning. Up 1-0, Chase Hamilton led off the inning with a line shot up the middle and took off for second on a hit-and-run. Jordan Stubbings laced a double to left, scoring Hamilton.
“We're definitely focused on executing and moving runners up and scoring them. I think we did somewhat of a good job. We can do better,” Hamilton said. “The next game will be a lot better, but I think we executed very well.”
Haydn McGeary hit his 30th home run of the season with one out in the third, a towering shot to left-center, giving him the national lead in all divisions of college baseball (Division I, II and III, NAIA and NJCAA).
Bramwell followed with an infield hit and advanced on a wild pitch by Nick Marshall, who was in Grand Junction a year ago, pitching for Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Hamilton led off the sixth with another base hit — he was 3 for 4 with one RBI and scored twice. Stubbings got him to third on another hit-and-run, dropping the ball into shallow right field. With one out, a pitch in the dirt on a strikeout by Johnny Carr allowed Hamilton to score a big insurance run for CMU, who will pitch Ryan Day in the first game today and likely follow that with Frankie Fitzgerald.
“I was concerned at the start of the game, the guys were running a little rich,” Hanks said. “We got them in the clubhouse and told them, hey, you need to bring it down a little bit and turn that energy into focus. They were excited to play, which is good, we just didn't want to be sloppy.
“I don't think we were; we played good defense, we got on the board right away, we always try to score first. Chase had an outstanding hit-and-run on a ball, probably out of the zone, but he got on top of it. The other hit-and-run, Stubbings got a hit and Chase scored from first and that got us rolling.”