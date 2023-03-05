COLLBRAN — Everything that was deemed a weakness for the Cowboys is what propelled them to the Class 2A Great 8.
The Cowboys’ roster is undersized and mostly consists of underclassmen and juniors after its starting five from last season all graduated. On top of that, entering this season, the program hadn’t made a dent in the state basketball tournament in more than a decade, while rival Vail Christian dominated the Western Slope League.
On Saturday, Plateau Valley won 50-42 over Vail Christian, the team it has long lived in the shadow of.
Plateau Valley lost to Vail Christian in the regular season to miss out on the WSL crown but beat them in the district tournament.
“That’s a senior-laden team, they’re a great team,” said Mike Vig, who has coached Plateau valley since 2013. “For one senior on (our) team, for a bunch of freshmen, sophomores and some juniors, they’re mature beyond their years. They stuck together and stayed the course. That’s all we ask them to do and it paid off.”
Vig knew this year’s team could reach new heights as early as the second game of the season.
In a tournament hosted by Roaring Fork, the Cowboys beat the 3A Rams on a last second-shot from Parker Ralston. That sparked a season that has led to the most wins for the program in the MaxPreps era (since 2005).
“A 3A team, I think they were ranked 16th or 17th at the time, at their place. A tight back-and-forth game just like this one,” Vig recalled. “Parker Ralston hit a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer and right there I go, ‘OK, there’s gonna be something here. It’s my job to keep it going in the right direction.’ ”
The Cowboys play as blue-collar as the town they call “home.” They run a standard motion offense that emphasizes getting the ball down low and working your way out to the perimeter. They’re not the biggest team in the world, they’re not the flashiest and their players probably would never win a state-wide dunk or 3-point contest.
But as they showed Saturday, the Cowboys work harder than most.
The Cowboys and Saints (17-4) traded punches in the first quarter before Vail Christian took control. The Saints outscored the Cowboys 13-9 in the second quarter. Plateau Valley shot 3 of 10 from the floor in that quarter, and Vail Christian went on a 9-2 run as halftime inched closer.
Colter Ralston, who came off the bench, hit a 3-pointer from the wing to beat the halftime buzzer and make it a 29-23 game.
“I didn’t expect to have this kind of game. I was relieved to know my shot was good,” Colter said. “It feels good to know that my teammates and coaches trust me.”
Vig credited the early struggles on offense to big man Jackson Bevan getting in early foul trouble. That limited his minutes and the Cowboys struggled to work the ball inside without his presence. Plateau Valley’s offense leans on players in the post to get those bruising baskets down low so that the defense focuses on them, which in turn opens up 3-pointers and other long-range shots. Vig said the guards were inconsistent making up for the low-post absence in the first half.
The Cowboys reined in the Saints’ offense in the third quarter, which set up the fourth-quarter comeback. Bevan picked up his fourth foul at the start of the quarter, which prompted some time on the bench. But Plateau Valley’s offense came through this time.
“I asked my son (Jack Vig), he’s 6-foot-2, 160 pounds, soaking wet, I asked him to play inside,” Mike Vig said. “He started the year as a guard but we moved him inside to see what he could do. He stepped up big time.”
The Cowboys embarked on the game-sealing, 15-5 run with just under five minutes to go. The Saints had the ball and were looking to add to their 37-35 lead. Theo Moritz’s pass to Andre Skweir in the low post was off the mark for a turnover. Devon Ealey tied the game on the next possession with a pair of free throws.
Vail Christian made only 2 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter. The Saints’ top scorer, Quinn Downey, was limited to 13 points, eight below his average. Vail Christian averaged 56 points per game entering Saturday.
“All three times we’ve played them we’ve focused on (Downey) but we focused on the whole team. We didn’t single out anybody and all of us put in the effort on defense,” Jack Vig said. “I was shocked (after the final buzzer sounded). We’re a bunch of freshmen, sophomores and juniors. We have one senior … People didn’t expect this out of us.”
Colter scored a season-high 15 points on Saturday and made four 3s. He averaged 3.1 points per game on the season. Ethan Morse added 12 points and Jack Vig had 11.
Helping the Cowboys’ cause was a riled-up cheering section. Most of the town filled the seats and they deafened the Plateau Valley gym with a “We are PV!” chant during a late timeout. The small student section stormed the court when the final buzzer sounded and two players dumped the water cooler on Mike Vig during the postgame celebration.
“There are people here who we haven’t seen all year. But man when the stakes are highest, you see what this community is about,” Mike Vig said. “They’re about supporting these kids and school and when they come out to the gym like today, it’s awesome. It speaks to how close-knit this community is … I know the kids feed off of it, they have to. I loved the big crowds when I played.”
The Cowboys will play in the Great 8 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland next week with their opponent and seeding to be revealed today or Monday.
Although the Cowboys did win the consolation bracket in 2012, regional teams tend to stall in the Great 8. If the Cowboys are to reverse this trend, they’ll need to limit the times they’re outmuscled on rebounds and those cold offensive stretches.
“We gotta be a little bit stronger on defense,” Mike said. “We gotta start matching physicality. When you get over to the state tournament, it gets even more physical. I see the guys growing into that role … Growing and maturing while playing through these tight games. The only way you learn to play in these kinds of games is to play them.”
Girls Basketball
Grand Valley 52, Yuma 46: The Cardinals (18-6) had a strong second half to beat Yuma (15-8).
AbbyRose Parker scored 25 points with four 3s and was 11 of 13 on free throws. Jaycee Pittman scored 13 points and Kaylee Medina scored 11.
Grand Valley trailed 24-22 at halftime.
Ellicott 45, North Fork 40: A cold third quarter doomed the Miners (18-6) in their loss to the Thunderhawks (19-5).
North Fork trailed by one at halftime and was outscored 9-3 in the third quarter.