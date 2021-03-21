COLLBRAN — Tallen Long’s 68-yard gallop down the left sideline on the game’s opening play was seemingly the warning shot by the Plateau Valley High School football team that Hoehne wouldn’t have much fun away from home.
Instead, after Long’s long run, the rest of the day belonged to the visiting Farmers.
Grant Arellanes ran for 149 of his 153 yards in the first half with two touchdowns as Hoehne scored 36 straight points in a 50-18 win at the Cowboys on Saturday in 8-man action. Plateau Valley opted to play football this spring instead of the fall, with Season C beginning this past week.
“We have a young football team that fought a pretty good, physical team in Hoehne,” Plateau Valley head coach Brian Bristol said. “They gave great effort and actually struck first. We have a really young crew. We’ve had some eligibility issues, so we came into today with 15 able to play. I was really proud of the 15 that played and I’m excited to see what they build on from that. It’s not the outcome that we want, but we have lots of positives that we can build on from that football game.”
On Plateau Valley’s second drive, Long found Cael Etcheverry deep down the left side of the field for a 51-yard game, setting the team up for an early lead having already gone up 6-0. However, the drive stalled, and the momentum would swing to Hoehne for the remainder of the first half.
Arellanes broke free for a 45-yard run midway through the first quarter, scoring from seven yards out on the next play. Weston Hill ran in for one of his three two-point conversions in the first half to give Hoehne an 8-6 lead.
In the second quarter, he broke free up the middle for a 54-yard score — matching his unconventional jersey number for a running back — to make it 14-6.
Hill threw two touchdown passes to Robert Walter on the Farmers’ final two first-half drives. The first was a 26-yard strike down the left sideline and the second was a five-yard pass to the flat with less than a minute left until halftime that sent the Farmers to the break up 30-6.
Long, who threw for 188 yards and ran for another 108, threw two second-half touchdowns of 24 and 7 yards to Etcheverry, who had 148 yards receiving, but Hoehne still won comfortably, with a 65-yard kickoff return touchdown by Arellanes serving as an exclamation point. The Farmers ran for 311 yards and had 432 total yards.
“We pretty much came out firing on all cylinders, doing pretty well on offense and pretty well on defense,” Long said. “Toward the end of the game, people just got a little beat up and bruised, but throughout, we fought and gave it everything we had against a bigger team.”