The Western Slope Open offers the District 51 girls tennis teams an opportunity to play against tough Front Range competition.
“It’s nice to see new faces and play against different types of players,” Grand Junction’s Emma Aubert said. “That’s why you play tennis — to test yourself against different play styles and meet new people. Everyone here has been so nice.”
Aubert, a junior, is the Tigers’ No. 1 singles player and was the lone District 51 competitor to advance to Saturday’s championship bracket finals.
She started her day against Madison Wei of Regis Jesuit and won 6-4, 6-3. The two faced off on Thursday as a sort of warm-up match ahead of the tournament, which made Aubert a bit more comfortable.
Aubert then faced Poudre’s Avery Hickman in the finals. Aubert built a 3-0 lead in the first set before Hickman battled back for a 4-3 lead. The two then traded points and couldn’t gain separation from each another. Aubert would struggle to keep her shots in bounds on one point, then would show off pin-point placement on the next. Aubert ultimately lost the match 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.
The loss stung but Aubert, who advanced to the Class 4A state tournament as a sophomore, is keeping her head high.
“Obviously, it’s not how I wanted the weekend to finish but she’s a tough player,” Aubert said. “I think every match I want to start off consistent, loosen up and build into my game. I think I did a great job of that in my first match.”
Matches against Front Range foes can be difficult for Western Slope players because they face different play styles than what they’re used to, Central coach Katie Aust said.
Aust said that, generally, local players follow the traditional aggressive singles style of play. But Front Range teams tend to be unorthodox in singles.
“Usually you’re staying back and the local style is to chip and charge (chip or slice the ball and follow it to the net.) But on some of these teams, they’ll use doubles techniques,” Aust said. “They’re doing things like drop shots and playing closer to the net. It’s good for our kids to see that.”
A NEW ERA?
Aust will be the first to admit the Central program doesn’t have the greatest reputation.
But after almost every Warrior won a match this weekend, she thinks the tides are turning.
“I am so encouraged. We’ve only been practicing for two weeks and for them to compete and win shows how this program is growing and changing,” Aust said. “Usually, the first open of the season is eye-opening to show where they need to be. This year was different and I think they’re starting at a higher level than usual.”
The No. 4 doubles team of Joey Smith and Claire Dziwisz made the deepest run this weekend for Central. The tandem won its first match 8-5 before losing in the championship bracket quarterfinals. The duo then won its next two matches to make the first consolation bracket finals. Although Smith and Dziwisz lost 6-2, the performance showed they have promise for this season.
“I was most proud of our win against Poudre. When we first were called up to play ... these girls were intimidating to me. I felt nervous but we played our best game,” said Smith, who is a freshman. “It was interesting. Each team has its own different strategy and you had to adjust to the ways each one. This tournament was something I was never experienced before. It was really awesome.”
The performance by Smith, Dziwisz and the rest of the Warriors have Aust believing the program has made significant strides and shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“I’m stoked for them and super encouraged. I think we have an amazing group of girls and I’m excited for them,” she said. “We’re not just a team that’s out there, we’re a team that can compete.”
FRUITA HAS STRONG SHOWING
Fruita Monument’s No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams each won consolation brackets.
The No. 3 team of Savanna Mattas and Sienna Gechter won their first match 6-2 over Mullen’s Avery Walters and Claire Lunch. Then they beat Regis’ Elise Holt and Elise Duffield 6-4 to win the first consolation bracket.
The No. 1 team of Kat Austin and Emily Leane won the second consolation bracket. The duo beat Durango’s Adwyn Chowen and Juliet DiGiacomo 7-5 in the semifinals and Denver East’s Bridget Berzins and Ellie Seccombe 6-3 in the finals.