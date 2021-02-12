Bella Gigoux was pushing the ball upcourt when she stopped dead in her tracks near midcourt.
Her face mask had come off and landed on the court, and the Palisade High School senior guard wasn’t sure what to do — should she play on and risk going against the rules that require players to be masked?
The officials took care of that problem during the Bulldogs’ season opener against Central, stopping play so she could put her Breathe Clear mask back on, then play resumed.
Through the first two weeks of the high school “masketball” season, the issue of wearing face masks during games hasn’t been an issue. The coaches and players might not enjoy wearing them, but it means they can play.
“I mean, you get used to it after a week,” Central senior Leah Redding said. “I’m pretty used to it now. I don’t know about everyone else, but I think after wearing it for awhile, you kind of get used to it and you control your breathing a lot more.”
School District 51 provided all athletes and coaches with a Breathe Clear mask, which arrived just before the season openers. The white mesh masks are lightweight, and players and coaches said they believe they can breathe better in them than some others they’ve tried.
“Josh (King, Central’s athletic director) came in like an all star today and brought these ones to us,” Central girls coach Mary Doane said after the Jan. 28 opener. “They are way better for your breathing. I think I could talk a little louder through them.”
Most schools have customized masks in school colors — the Central boys wore red masks in their opener and Redding opted for a gray mask with the Warriors’ logo. Freshman Brynn Wagner wore her gray Central mask in the first half of the opener, then switched to the district-provided mask at halftime. She had trouble keeping either one in place, and at one point, an official mentioned it to Doane.
“Brynn, you have to keep your mask on,” Doane called out. Wagner nodded and once again adjusted the mask to fit over her nose.
“I got yelled at,” Wagner said sheepishly, “but it’s OK; you’ve got to do it. The white ones are a little more breathable, it’s easier, but it’s hard to keep up.”
Basketball players are required to practice and play in masks, with wrestlers and swimmers allowed to take theirs off during competition. District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain ordered 1,000 masks, anticipating volleyball players being required to wear masks during their upcoming season.
“These are different, I think,” Palisade boys coach Clay Kame said. “They allow for some type of air flow to get in and out, but you’re still protected. We’re happy that the district stepped up and got these for us so we can, you know, play comfortably.”
Doane never thought she’d say she’d get used to wearing a mask, but she has. The players haven’t balked at the conditions placed on them.
“It’s always a bit of a distraction, but basketball is always gonna outweigh any distraction for us,” Kame said. “Our kids have been great with it, and they do their best with it.
”It’s just part of the game right now. It’s not gonna always be part of the game.”