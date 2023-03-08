FMHS Hockey Players
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Fruita Monument High School students Kaleb Holm, left, and Bradyn Schwettman played for Glenwood Springs in the Class 4A state title game on Tuesday. The Demons, who also have Fruita's Chase Pennell, lost 1-0 to Cheyenne Mountain in triple overtime.

 Scott Crabtree

DENVER — Triple overtime.

That’s how long it took to decide the Colorado 4A hockey champion, and sadly for Glenwood Springs, it was the other team netting the sudden-death game-winner.