Seniors on the Grand Junction boys and Fruita Monument girls lacrosse teams are facing a tough decision this week.
Play in their first-round playoff games, or attend their graduation ceremonies?
Conflicts with spring playoffs and graduation come up across the state nearly every year, and District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said the Colorado High School Activities Association is not allowing playoff schedules to be altered.
Fruita Monument’s graduation is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The first round of the Class 4A girls lacrosse tournament is also Tuesday, with the No. 18 Wildcat girls scheduled to play No. 15 Roaring Fork at 6 p.m. in Carbondale in the Class 4A tournament.
Grand Junction’s graduation is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with the No. 24 Tiger boys playing at No. 9 Ralston Valley in Arvada the same day, in the Class 5A lacrosse playoffs. Game time was still to be determined as of Sunday afternoon.
The other District 51 teams to reach the playoffs will avoid commencement conflicts.
Fruita’s girls soccer team plays its first-round game on Tuesday, but the No. 11 Wildcats will kick off against No. 22 ThunderRidge at 1 p.m. at Community Hospital Unity Field at Colorado Mesa, giving the players time to make graduation. Tickets for that game are $7 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.
Fruita Monument’s boys lacrosse team drew the No. 12 seed in the 5A playoffs and will host No. 21 Dakota Ridge at 5 p.m. on Wednesday Community Hospital Unity Field. Grand Junction’s girls are seeded 21st in the Class 4A lacrosse playoffs and play at No. 12 Dawson School at 4:15 on Tuesday afternoon.
Central, seeded No. 17, travels to No. 16 Holy Family in the first round of the Class 4A girls soccer tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday — the Warriors’ graduation ceremony is Thursday.
Montrose, seeded No. 14, hosts No. 19 Riverdale Ridge in another first-round game in the 4A girls soccer tournament.
In the Class 3A girls soccer playoffs, No. 14 Delta hosts No. 19 Salida on Thursday. No. 13 Grand Valley travels to No. 4 Front Range Christian on Friday in the first round of the Class 2A girls soccer playoffs.