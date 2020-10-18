Two games into its six-game season, the Central High School football team is still searching for some kind of spark on either side of the ball.
For the second straight week, the Warriors found themselves out of the game by halftime, trailing 40-0 on Saturday on the way to a 47-0 loss to Ponderosa at Stocker Stadium.
“Pretty much everything (went wrong),” Central coach Brandon Milholland said. “We’re not tackling very well right now. We’re not blocking very well right now. We’re not executing plays offensively, defensively or on special teams. We just have to go back to work. It’s all about fundamentals and finding what we have inside of us.”
Zach Hummell set the tone on the first play with a 75-yard kickoff return, Jack Hanenburg threw for 201 yards with two total touchdowns, the Mustangs dominated on the ground and Ponderosa’s defense smothered the Warriors’ offensive attack in both teams’ Class 4A Western Slope Conference opener.
The Mustangs (2-0, 1-0 WSC) were in control before Central (0-2, 0-1 WSC) even touched the ball. After Hummell’s game-opening return, the ensuing short kickoff bounced around inside the Warrior 35-yard line before being recovered by Ponderosa at the 32.
The Mustangs went backward, losing 16 yards on their first two plays, giving the Central defense some hope for a strong performance. However, on 3rd and 26 near midfield, Hanenburg completed a pass to Alex Tongren for 37 yards near the right sideline. A couple of plays later, Hanenburg scored on a quarterback sneak for a 14-0 lead.
Central’s offense finally got the ball, but not for long. The Warriors decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 33, but Jaysten Sanchez was stuffed after receiving a pitch from quarterback Devin Hickey.
Not long after the turnover on downs, Bode Jensen scored on a 2 yard run for a 20-0 lead. A diving interception by Brendyn Herrick set up Ponderosa’s next score, Cael Porter’s 2-yard touchdown run.
In the second quarter, Ponderosa switched from a methodical offensive approach to an explosive attack. The Mustangs scored twice in the quarter, one on a 35-yard touchdown run straight up the middle for Zach Pekarek and the other a 93-yard pass from Hanenburg to Kolton Miller.
The Warriors had a chance to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter, down 33-0, thanks to a 40-yard pass from Hickey to Elijah Romero. However, on 4th and goal at the 4, the two couldn’t connect, leading to Hanenburg’s long touchdown pass.
Ponderosa finished with a 386-177 advantage in total yards.
“I think it’s fundamentals, and we’re very young,” Milholland said. “It’s about chemistry and believing in each other. Hopefully, we can do that sooner than later.”
Cedaredge 14, Olathe 12: On the road, the Bruins (2-0, 1-0 1A WSL) gave up 12 points in the first quarter but shut out the Pirates (1-1, 0-1) for the rest of the game.
Trailing 12-7 in the third quarter, Jacob Brown threw a touchdown pass to Alex Barron to take the lead. The Cedaredge defense held strong from there.