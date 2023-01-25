A 40% drop in field goal percentage from the first to second quarter cost the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team in a 63-53 loss Tuesday night to Westminster College.

What was a 10-point lead at one point in the first quarter disappeared when CMU (7-12, 6-7 RMAC) shot only 13.3% from the field in the second quarter after hitting 53.3% of its shots in the first. The Griffins (10-10, 8-6) whittled into the lead by the end of the first quarter, pulling within six points, 19-13, then outscored CMU 20-6 in the second when the Mavericks went 2 for 15 from the field.