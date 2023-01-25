A 40% drop in field goal percentage from the first to second quarter cost the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team in a 63-53 loss Tuesday night to Westminster College.
What was a 10-point lead at one point in the first quarter disappeared when CMU (7-12, 6-7 RMAC) shot only 13.3% from the field in the second quarter after hitting 53.3% of its shots in the first. The Griffins (10-10, 8-6) whittled into the lead by the end of the first quarter, pulling within six points, 19-13, then outscored CMU 20-6 in the second when the Mavericks went 2 for 15 from the field.
“When we stopped hitting we stopped guarding,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “We just dug ourselves a big hole in that second quarter.”
Turnovers compounded things in the first half, with CMU committing 10, but the Mavs took better care of the ball in the second half with only five. Still, Westminster scored 20 points off turnovers.
Westminster built a 16-point lead, 58-42, with 4:10 left in the game, but the Mavericks responded late when they jumped into a full-court press. By forcing turnovers, CMU went on an 11-0 run over a span of 2 minutes, 18 seconds, cutting the deficit to five points, 58-53.
Mesa went inside for a layup by Olivia Reed, who was fouled, but missed the bonus. Monica Brooks hit a 3-pointer in the corner and Reed was again fouled inside and made one of two free throws. Another Westminster turnover resulted in Kylie Kravig going coast-to-coast for a layup and a three-point play when she was fouled with just less than two minutes to play.
That cut it to 58-51 and the Mavericks stole the inbounds pass again, with Kravig finding Jamisyn Heaton under the basket for a layup. Down 58-53, Leah Redding drew a foul on an inbounds play, but the Mavs missed six shots in the final 1:46.
Reed, who played the entire game, finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
After the poor shooting in the second quarter, CMU shot only 30.9% from the field. Westminster shot 56% in the decisive second quarter and 46% for the game. Three Griffins reached double figures, led by Ashley Greenwood’s 17.
“When we don’t hit shots, we don’t want to defend,” Wagner said. “We’ve had teams that weren’t great scorers, but they defended, they made it difficult for a team. Westminster shot 45%, they got whatever they wanted.”
Mesa is fighting to get into the RMAC Tournament, tied for eighth place in the standings with CU-Colorado Springs, but is only one game out of sixth place and could have climbed as high as fifth with two wins this week depending on how teams ahead of them fared.
“We can dance around it all we want, but girls have to show up in these big games,” Wagner said. “We haven’t. When it’s a big game we shy away from it; that’s just how it is. I’m not going to dance around it and say it’s not. They’ve got to show up and start playing. If not, they’ll get themselves right out of the tournament.
“When we want to play, we’re good, we’re in that top tier of the RMAC. When we don’t, we’re in the bottom tier. That’s just what it is. Now they get to choose how they’re going to come out and compete every game.”