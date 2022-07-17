Nico Popa had never been this far west before joining the Grand Junction Rockies this season.
Now, he’s somewhere everyone knows his name. Every time he steps to the plate at Suplizio Field, the PA announcer says, “Now up to the plate, center fielder number four, Nico—” and the crowd cheers, “Popa!”
And why wouldn’t they? The University of Pittsburgh graduate is among the most effective hitters in the Pioneer Baseball League as the Rockies look to finish the first half of the season strong.
“It’s cool to hear that and that we have a good fan base. It makes the whole experience of the game (more fun),” Popa said. “Whenever there’s a good crowd, it makes the game more fun. It gets the guys going.”
Popa played high school baseball at Seton-La Salle High School in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. After a successful prep career, he joined the University of Pittsburgh baseball team.
Popa hit north of .300 in his final two full collegiate seasons. As a junior, he hit .354 with a .425 on-base percentage and slugged .581. He also had 31 extra-base hits, including eight home runs. Popa was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) selection as a junior and was a third-team All-ACC pick as a senior.
Popa’s time at a big school helped prepare him for playing professionally, he said. Pitt’s conference games drew large crowds, especially against schools such as North Carolina, Florida State and Miami.
The biggest adjustment at the pro level for Popa has been how often he plays.
“In college you play just three games a week, here it’s six days a week,” Popa said. “So it’s about taking good care of the body. Keeping good nutrition, weight training. It just carries over from college. It was a routine I already had.”
Whatever he’s doing, it’s working.
Popa has the second-best average in the PBL at .416 and his .467 OBP is the second-best among players with 40-plus games played. Most of Popa’s hits are singles, but he does have 17 extra-base hits and his 45 RBI are seventh in the Pioneer League.
“I feel comfortable out there, I’m having fun,” Popa said.
Popa and the Rockies have been thriving for a while now.
The Rockies won only three of their first 11 games of the season and were 6-9 after their first home series. Since then, the team is 18-12 and will finish the first half of the season in second place in the PBL South division.
Popa credited the individual and team turnarounds to coaches Bobby Jenks and Toby Hall, and the bond the team as created.
“Just knowing that both of our coaches played a lot of years in the big leagues, they have more knowledge about the game than many others,” Popa said. “There’s so much to learn from them.”
First half coming to close
Friday’s heavy rain postponed the Rockies’ game against the Northern Colorado Owlz. The two teams will finish the first half of the season with a doubleheader today beginning at 1 p.m.
The Rockies (24-21) are solidly in second place in the PBL. They will finished second behind Ogden (28-18), which clinched the South Division with a 3-0 victory Friday night.
The second half of the season begins Tuesday with a road series at the Boise Hawks. The Rockies return to Suplizio on July 26 for a series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.