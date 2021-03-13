It’s all about the culture.
When Mike DeGeorge took over the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball program in 2018, one of the first orders of business was to change the expectations of the program.
Players commit to a team-first concept, and DeGeorge expects them to be self-motivated in their preparation for practices and games.
“When our guys are fully committed and focused, that’s usually where I’m at my best as a coach, because I’m not necessarily the guy that’s gonna motivate somebody,” DeGeorge said. “I expect guys to be motivated and focused, and when they are, then we can just work on creating an environment where they can explore and figure out what’s best for them within our system and understanding what it is.
“The teaching component is what I like, and I think what I’m best at, and this group has just been so focused all year. There hasn’t had to be that thing where we’re trying to motivate guys or get them to stay focused or play harder. I mean, this group does all those things already. Then it becomes the next level of teaching, which is the part I enjoy most.”
Although they haven’t aced every subject on the court this season — turnovers have been an ongoing issue — the end result has been more than a passing grade.
The Mavericks, 21-1 and ranked No. 1 in the nation, are the top seed in the West Regional tournament and face Northwest Nazarene (12-4) at 7:30 tonight in the semifinals in Golden. The game time was moved up because of the expected snow storm on the Front Range. The Nighthawks defeated Point Loma 85-73 on Friday.
Much of DeGeorge’s philosophy centers on positive reinforcement. That’s allowed not only the five freshmen who play major roles the freedom to mess up and know they’re not going to be berated or benched, but the veterans as well.
“Coach has kind of created this environment where like, you’re gonna be held accountable, but if you do make a mistake, it’s not the end of the world,” said senior Jared Small, who missed the first seven games of the season with a knee injury.
“It’s easy to critique and stuff like that, because he’s made that environment where it’s a comfortable way to critique, not like putting someone down ever. It’s always like, ‘Hey, we can we can get better from that, we can do better than that, we can get better from this,’ you know what I mean? So that environment that we’ve created has just allowed people to bloom.”
It doesn’t mean voices don’t ever get raised or DeGeorge doesn’t get upset, but when that happens, it sinks in.
“We all take criticism well,” said senior guard Georgie Dancer, who was also out until January. “If someone’s not doing something right and you tell them, it’s not going to go in one ear and out the other. They’re gonna listen and fix it.”
The junior college players DeGeorge signed in his first two classes are used to winning — Small, Dancer and David Rico won a pair of championships at Fresno City College — and then he’s added high school players from winning programs. The Mavs’ loss to Western Colorado was the first game freshman point guard Christopher Speller hadn’t been on the winning side of in three seasons.
They came into the program expecting to win and embraced DeGeorge’s plan to continue winning. CMU has won three consecutive RMAC titles, the past two conference tournaments bookending this year’s regular-season crown.
The pandemic created a bubble among teams, so the time the Mavericks spent off the court together was magnified. They realized early they had something special.
“We definitely spend as much time as we can together, but I think it’s just the mutual respect between all of us,” Dancer said. “We’re all here to do one thing, and that’s to do something great, to go as far as we can.”
The mutual respect and positive reinforcement created trust on the court, one reason the Mavericks have been so successful, especially in close games — they’re 6-0 in overtime games.
“Any time you’re in a highly competitive environment and you have success, it just fortifies what you’re doing,” DeGeorge said. “And then I also think there’s something about this group, they really enjoy each other. I think we’ve had a really good dynamic where we stay focused, but it’s still kind of like not too serious. I think that’s helped us through the whole thing.
“We have these freshmen that are just having fun and seeing what college basketball is about, and the veteran group that will get on guys when they don’t do things right, but it’s just a group that really enjoys each other. I think having it be that kind of a relaxed environment has really helped in late-game situations. Nobody wants to let each other down, but they’re not tight about making a mistake. They’re just out there competing.”