Some seats are hotter than others for the Denver Broncos. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett might as well be lounging atop an active volcano. Even Russell Wilson is feeling some heat behind the shield of his $165 million guaranteed on his $245 million extension. Players up and down the roster are wondering where they’ll play football next year, or if they’ll be in the league at all.

But what about General Manager George Paton? With new ownership and perhaps the most disappointing season of at least the past 30 years, tradition portends suggest he’s on his way out. Still, there’s more to the story than surface-level optics.