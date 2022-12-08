Numerous Broncos fans are calling for General Manager George Paton, right, to be fired for his hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, left, and the contract extension given to Russell Wilson, center. Paton has made some good moves during his tenure, notably his success in the past two NFL drafts.
Numerous Broncos fans are calling for General Manager George Paton to be fired for his hiring of Nathaniel Hackett and the contract extension given to Russell Wilson. Paton has made some good moves during his tenure, notably his success in the past two NFL drafts.
Denver guard Quinn Meinerz is one of several successful draft picks for General Manager George Paton, who many fans want to get rid of for his hiring of Nathaniel Hackett.
Some seats are hotter than others for the Denver Broncos. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett might as well be lounging atop an active volcano. Even Russell Wilson is feeling some heat behind the shield of his $165 million guaranteed on his $245 million extension. Players up and down the roster are wondering where they’ll play football next year, or if they’ll be in the league at all.
But what about General Manager George Paton? With new ownership and perhaps the most disappointing season of at least the past 30 years, tradition portends suggest he’s on his way out. Still, there’s more to the story than surface-level optics.
Let’s start with the bad. Hackett was an all-time terrible coaching hire, something that may or may not have been tied up in attempting to land Aaron Rodgers. It’s clear that Hackett and his staff don’t work and that needs to be fixed. The choice of Hackett and the leeway given to the coach to construct that type of staff falls directly on the general manager’s shoulders.
The next two negatives come with a little more nuance. Wilson’s contract seems wildly overpriced after one abysmal season, but there’s a track record to the quarterback’s play that suggests this is more than just standard regression. He’s a nine-team Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion who has turned in solid seasons even behind some truly atrocious offensives lines. One could argue Pete Carroll is the man behind the curtain when it comes to Wilson’s success, but other factors are at play.
He’s seen more laughable offensive line play in Denver, but now he’s 34 years old and battling injuries, two of which have been reported: a partially torn latissimus dorsi in his right shoulder and a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Both of those would heavily impact any quarterback, but doubly so a signal-caller who relies on his mobility and is playing behind a crumbling offensive line.
Beyond all that, even if Wilson is washed up, the Broncos are saddled with him for at least one more full season. It doesn’t make it sting any less and, no, Wilson won’t and shouldn’t return any of his contract. The column by the Denver Post’s Mark Kiszla is a beautifully constructed trolling that will be extremely well-read and well-received by fans. It doesn’t have any basis in reality, though.
The other rough contract under Paton’s watch is the extension of wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Since signing his four-year $60.8 million extension, only $34.9 million of which is guaranteed, Sutton has caught exactly one touchdown in a season-and-a-half.
Sutton, too, has battled injuries and his decline is more noticeable. Athletes in general, and skill players more specifically, don’t always bounce back from a torn ACL. There’s certainly a chance he’s lost a step, or his drive disappeared once he signed that contract.
But if we’re willing to give Wilson the benefit of the doubt, the same could be given to Sutton. He’s also playing in a dysfunctional offense led by a struggling coach with a new quarterback who, at least compared to years past, has many more targets to choose from.
There are more potential dud contracts, like those given to Randy Gregory and Tim Patrick, but it’s hard to know how well those respective players will perform on return from injury.
Now, there’s the good Paton has done for the Broncos. For all the disappointment surrounding Wilson’s first year, the general manager still landed the biggest free-agent quarterback of the year. He gets credit for making a huge splash there and Wilson’s final grade is at least a season away. The Broncos were put on the map for the first time since Peyton Manning’s retirement after that signing.
He’s also maximized Denver’s draft capital. In 2021, the Broncos had 10 picks and in the next year they had nine. Players like Pat Surtain II, Greg Dulcich, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Quinn Meinerz, and more came from those drafts. Beyond the volume, he’s used intelligence when drafting, opting for the best player available with little regard to position.
There’s an excellent young core of players, particularly on the defensive end, and all credit for that goes to Paton.
There are also the soft skills to consider. Paton is widely considered to be an extremely intelligent man and KOA 850-AM has reported that he and new Broncos CEO Greg Penner have an excellent working relationship.
Time will tell what happens with Paton, but to me, he deserves another season guiding the personnel decisions for the Denver Broncos.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Another week, another under. Like, way, way under. The Broncos and Ravens combined for 19 points in a game where the betting total was 40.5 points. Lamar Jackson’s knee injury aided this, but the Broncos offense once again failed to score meaningful points.
Against Kansas City, that total is 44 points, their second-lowest total of the season. The Chiefs hit the under against the Rams, winning 26-10 when the total was 41.5 points two weeks ago. Kansas City slightly favors the under, hitting it seven times in 12 games. Denver, meanwhile, has only gone over once in 12 tries.