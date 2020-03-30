Skiing
Powderhorn extends 2021 pass deadline
Powderhorn Mountain Resort has extended the deadline to purchase Mission: Affordable Xtra season passes for 2021 until May 3.
The Mission: Affordable passes are $299 for adults and young adults, $179 for juniors, $29 for children and those 80 and older and $119 for seniors.
Regular season pass prices will take effect after May 3.
The Mission: Affordable passes have unlimited skiing and include access to all PGRI resorts across North America and six “buddy tickets.” For information, go to powderhorn.com.