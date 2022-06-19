Justin Fanshier has flourished since finding weightlifting.
Fanshier has autism and is high-functioning. Before getting into the sport, his mother said he was a couch potato who wasn’t very social.
But he took initiative and got himself into powerlifting. He found a program that fits him, a coach who pushes him and teammates who inspire him. On Saturday, about eight years after starting in the sport, the Littleton native won three gold medals and set two state records at the Special Olympics Colorado State Summer Games in Grand Junction.
“I wanted to get out of the house and do something. I do powerlifting and basketball, and I want to try to start triathlon here,” he said. “Setting state records is my favorite part of the Special Olympics.”
After about a year of weightlifting, Fanshier needed to find a different program after his first one dissolved. That’s when he came across Jesse Branham’s program, Junkyard Training, in Centennial. He’s been there for six or seven years and trains with about seven other disabled athletes.
“He’s one of those guys who just loves being in the gym, he loves training and he loves lifting weights and likes to put on a show,” Branham said. “Autism is a big spectrum and everyone is different. But sometimes, they don’t like being around big crowds or a lot of noise. But now it’s not that debilitating for him, he’s able to step out of that. He likes to perform for a crowd and show them his hard work.”
Fanshier and his team compete in events all over the U.S., special games or not. On Saturday, he participated in the squat, bench press and deadlift. In the squat, he set a state record for his weight class and division at 330 pounds. In his final performance of the weekend, he deadlifted 415 pounds, which broke a state record he also set.
Branham has a simple theory about why Fanshier has flourished in the sport, other than his determination.
“Iron doesn’t recognize if you have one arm, a disability, it doesn’t recognize any of that,” Branham said. “Iron is iron and gravity is always going to win. So all you gotta do is go out there and find ways to fight it. He does it like everybody else.”
Branham praised Fanshier as a hard competitor and Fanshier’s mother, Mimi, thinks her son loves the community a team brings.
When Fanshier wasn’t lifting in the gym at Colorado Mesa University, he made his rounds with the crowd. He stopped by to speak with Mesa County and Douglas County sheriff officers who were hanging around. Officers from Douglas County will often follow him to his events to cheer him on.
Other athletes, on his team or not, also made sure to give him a hug and congratulate him on his records.
And when Franshier’s teammates were up for their turn, he was right by their side to cheer them on. Branham called Franshier the team’s biggest cheerleader.
The powerlifting team is part of the nonprofit Powerability. Like competing, Fanshier is fervent with the behind the scenes work with Powerability. He’ll go around to businesses and people to ask for donations to fund their trips to competitions, and even start planning the trips early.
“It will be January 2 and he’ll ask me if he should book the rooms for Grand Junction,” Branham said. “Meanwhile, I don’t even know what I’m doing next Wednesday.”
Fanshier stood proudly when the three gold medals were hung around his neck and he stood on the podium in front of a crowd of supporters.
“It feels awesome, I love this,” he said with a mile-wide grin. “It was tough to not have Special Olympics but I’m glad to see everybody back.”