Vehicles passing through downtown Delta on Friday afternoon were greeted at the corner of Main and Third streets by more than 40 high school football players donning signs and their school’s team colors.
Their cause was clear: they sought a return to the gridiron.
The past week had been the latest tumultuous chapter for prep football players across Colorado.
The week began with Colorado High School Activities Association Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green tweeting that the organization was considering a fall football season, a reversal of its original decision to postpone the sport to the spring because of COVID-19.
However, the next day, hours after Gov. Jared Polis said he wanted to work with CHSAA to restore the fall season, the CHSAA board of directors unanimously agreed to maintain the status quo of spring football.
These disappointing developments inspired concerned residents to form Let Colorado Play, an online outlet for players, coaches and parents to organize protests around the state. Along with the protest in Delta, rallies for football were also held in Highlands Ranch and Colorado Springs on Friday.
“I’ve actually kind of been mellow about what’s been going on until the events during this week,” Cedaredge football coach Craig Cerise said. “I was kind of at peace with what’s happening, and then with all the stuff happening this week, I started wanting to be involved and pay attention for the kids’ sake, to support them.
“I’m getting to the point where I don’t know if what’s been happening is right or not.”
Cerise and a small group of Bruins players represented Cedaredge at the event, which was largely attended by Delta players but also saw appearances from players from Hotchkiss and Olathe high schools.
Many of the players have played against each other since elementary school. None of them want to wait until March for their next, and in some cases final, chance.
“We want to come out here and have our message heard about the fact that we want to play football,” Hotchkiss senior defensive lineman Christian Matus said. “We think the decision that was made was poor. We want to play and that’s why we’re standing out here.”
Colorado’s prep football season remains in limbo. Blanford-Green said Friday she was going to meet with the governor’s office to gather information about variances that could pave the way for some pigskin.
Later in the evening, CHSAA tweeted, “We are resubmitting modified variances and safety implementation plans previously submitted to the Gov’s COVID Team for football, spirit and volleyball in hopes they will be reconsidered. We will also submit variances for field hockey, gymnastics, soccer and unified bowling.”
A reversal of the state’s original gridiron plan would be significant news for players such as Delta quarterback Nolan Bynum, who attended the protest with a sign listing his fellow seniors on the Panthers’ squad. Bynum is hopeful he can earn college scholarships with a strong senior season after throwing for 2,556 yards and 34 touchdowns with nine more scores on the ground.
“It’s affecting some kids who want to play in college with scholarships,” said Danielle Bynum, Nolan’s mother and one of the primary organizers of the protest. “My kid’s been affected by that. He’s had a couple coaches message him and say, ‘We hope you have a fall season. We want to see your senior film before we offer.’ Without his senior film, he might not be offered from those schools. A lot is on the plate here.
“It’s not just about football.”
Some players are hopeful for a shot at the next level. All of them, however, just want the chance to compete.
“It’s a brotherhood among boys,” Danielle said. “It’s something that helps keep them healthy, helps keep them active. It’s something they have as an outlet to express themselves.”