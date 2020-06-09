For the first time since March, high school athletes are back with their coaches.
Under School District 51’s Stage 1 of its summer activity guidelines, prep teams were allowed to start conditioning and strength training Monday, and more importantly, have personal interaction. No more Zoom get-togethers — they were all on the same field, even though they had to keep their distance.
“It’s been real positive,” District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said. “A lot of smiling faces. I think it’s good for both the kids and the coaches to interact. That’s what you saw in our statement, personal interaction, strength and weight training. That personal interaction is an important part of this.”
Cain spent the morning at the various high schools in the district, checking in on how coaches were adapting the voluntary workouts that cannot include equipment such as balls and blocking sleds. Most opted to work outdoors, where they can have as many as 50 athletes, split into groups of 10.
No more than 10 athletes can be in the weight room at any one time, and athletes and coaches must wear face masks indoors. Gymnasiums and locker rooms are still off-limits, each athlete must bring his or her own water bottle, and coaches have monitoring checklists, with daily questionnaires about each athlete’s health. If any athlete has symptoms, parents are contacted and the athlete is removed from the activity, with contact tracing implemented.
The coaches are logging attendance every day so they have a record of which athletes are in contact with one another, and if an athlete is late and misses the screening, he or she cannot participate that day.
After more than two months of relative inactivity, coaches went back to basics. Palisade football coach Joe Ramunno had 33 players in Monday morning’s session, with other Palisade teams also starting their conditioning programs on campus.
“It’s kind of exciting. I hadn’t seen them in awhile,” Ramunno said. “It’s a real positive deal getting to see them and it’s great for the kids to get out.”
The Bulldogs split into their pods, with one group in the weight room, then rotating onto the field. All the weight room equipment is sprayed with disinfectant and allowed to dry for 10 minutes between groups.
Outside, it was basic conditioning drills.
“Dynamic stretching, footwork drills, some speed development, stuff like that,” Ramunno said. “It was easy to keep them busy for about and hour and a half.”
Cain is also on the Colorado High School Activities Association “Resocialization Task Force” that met for the first time last week to formulate a plan to play sports in the fall.
That task force, which includes physicians, athletic trainers, superintendents, school administrators, coaches and CHSAA staff members, split the 29 CHSAA-sponsored sports into three categories: lower, moderate and higher risk, based on physical contact, shared equipment and other factors that could contribute to COVID-19 exposure.
According to a story posted on CHSAAnow.com, the task force recommended exploring lower-risk sports at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
It also recommended that CHSAA gather more information on state guidelines and medical data to determine when moderate and higher risk sports could be played while limiting risk to athletes.
That announcement June 3 immediately brought outcry that prep football wouldn’t be played in the fall.
The next day, CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green posted a statement on the website addressing the backlash.
“We are dedicated and committed to resuming athletics and activities in the 2020-21 school year responsibly: within the proposed statewide educational models, all viewpoints of health data, state and county guidelines, opinions — including parents, coaches, educators — and in communication with other state associations across the country,” she said.
Her statement also said CHSAA won’t be releasing as much information during the process to “reduce your anxiety and the need to attack the very group that is advocating — no, fighting — through these unknowns and chaos for your children.”
On Saturday, a post on her Twitter account read: “CHSAA staff will begin constructing safety and implementation guidelines to resume “ALL” athletics and activities including football beginning this fall,” which was met with dozens of positive responses.
Cain said it’s still too early to know what high school sports will look like in the fall.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to move forward. It’s so early, so hard to tell,” he said. “Things change every week.”
But, he said, District 51’s first step to reuniting coaches and players is just that — a first step.
“The kids were excited to see each other and I know the coaches were glad to see the kids,” Cain said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”