Ted Leblow used some of his free time in the summer to participate in one of his passions: cross-country running. He competed in several races in Eagle County and also ran in Salida.
When the Central High School cross-country coach arrived at each event, he began to notice a trend at the beginning of each race. That trend was an early signal for what his team’s events would look like months later.
“They kind of implemented some wave starts, that’s what they called it, where they started a set number of people, 10 or 20 people, and waited for a set amount of time, around 2 minutes, then they started the next wave,” Leblow said. “As coaches who have talked to each other, we feel like there’s going to be some kind of wave starts, where you get information on how many people you can put on the starting line and then having a designated time between those waves.”
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that three fall sports, football, volleyball and boys soccer, would be pushed back to late winter and spring because of COVID-19 concerns.
Cross country will continue as one of four fall sports this year. Practice begins Aug. 12 and competitions begin Aug. 15.
However, the sport will look drastically different than in past years. CHSAA released its updated regulations for fall sports Thursday, announcing changes to cross country that include wave starts of no more than 25, with 50 athletes per gender at varsity meets, no JV entrants at varsity meets and a reduction of regular-season meets from 11 to 7.
Additionally, School District 51’s ban on overnight travel will also create hurdles.
“A lot of us are anticipating those restrictions, and that obviously will affect our schedules,” Leblow said. “If we’re planning on going to a bigger meet and then, suddenly, there’s a limit to the number of schools that can come, everybody’s going to be looking for new meets.”
Another factor in inevitable schedule changes is CHSAA’s requirement that all fall sports end by Oct. 17. Originally, the state championships were going to take place beginning on Halloween, but with the potential for a second wave of the coronavirus during colder weather, CHSAA doesn’t want to take any chances.
That two-week change will lead to leagues around the state, including the Southwestern League, moving up their largest meets.
With all the schedule changes to come as well as the changes to race formats, the only certainty in Colorado cross country is that runners are happy that the fall won’t be a repeat of the spring.
“We’ve been talking to them, saying, ‘Hey, it’s going to look different. We might be racing in waves. You may not be racing everybody at once,’ ” Leblow said. “The biggest thing is I think they’re all happy that they’re going to get to race after not getting to race at all during track. It’s whatever it takes. As long as we get to do something and we get to compete, we’re ready. They didn’t want to lose everything like they did during track season.”
Softball was also approved for play in the fall. Practices begin Monday and games start three days later. Softball is also facing format changes for the sake of safety.
This summer’s workouts have given coaches a glimpse at just how different things will be when the games begin.
Central softball coach Scott Else has been preparing for a pandemic-influenced season all summer.
“Right before the governor put the mandatory masks into place, we were going to go to a different stage, but right now, we can only have 15 kids in a group, they have to stay apart as much as possible, you have to try to keep all the balls for two groups in a black bucket and a white bucket,” Else said.
“We have two groups because we have 27 girls. We have one group of balls for one pod and another group of balls for the another pod. If we want to mix them up, we have to sanitize every ball. Kids can’t use the same bats or helmets, they just have to use what they have. It’s kind of weird.
“You’ve got to watch the social distancing. It’s just human nature to walk up to someone who’s fairly close, so it’s about retraining and that kind of stuff. It’s either that or you don’t play.”
One of the guidelines Central and all other teams will have to abide by is the limit of 12 players on a roster in each game. Central typically uses all 16 of its roster spots in many its games.
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said it’s unlikely overnight travel will be allowed for the four sports competing this fall.
Boys tennis is also in CHSAA’s “Season A” quadrant, starting practice on Monday. Boys golf started competition on Thursday.
Cain said there’s still a lot of work to do, including figuring out the competition schedules.
“We’ve changed some of our policies to where we’re allowing parents to take their own kids to sporting events now, but it has to be their kids and not friends,” Cain said. “There’s a lot of things we still have to work out. We still don’t even know if we can have spectators at softball games. That’s not clear in the (CHSAA) bulletin yet, so there’s just a lot of unknowns still.”
With no overnight travel, softball schedules will be drastically affected, whether that means canceled trips or difficult drives. Central has won 18 consecutive Southwestern League games, last losing in September 2017.
However, the Warriors rely on their nonconference schedule for Ratings Percentage Index purposes. That traditionally strong nonconference slate has helped the Warriors prepare for the postseason, which included a trip to the Class 5A final four in 2018.
The past two seasons, the Warriors have played 23 regular-season games. This fall, the softball regular season is limited to 16 games, eight in the SWL.
“We have to get eight nonconference games in without playing Palisade or Delta, which won’t really help our RPI,” Else said.
“We’re going to have to go to Denver, which means leaving at 5 in the morning, getting over there, playing three games and having a different set of coaches drive them back if they don’t stay with their parents.
“We used to go over the night before, play three games, get up the next day, play two games and head back. Do that twice and that’s 10 of our non-league games.”
Return trips from Front Range schools, which would help area schools’ schedules, won’t happen this year.
“Now, the Denver schools aren’t letting their teams travel at all, so they won’t come over here and play us, so we’ve got a minimum of three trips over there to play eight games,” Else said, “It’s tough because those kids in Denver go 15 minutes to an hour at the most while we’re driving 5 hours to get to Fort Collins, play three games and turn around and come home.”
“It isn’t fair, but if you want to play, I guess that’s what you’ve got to do.”