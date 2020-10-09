A high school football season unlike any other in the Grand Valley gets started tonight.
After the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the springs sports season, the Colorado High School Activities Association on Aug. 4 initially pushed football into Season C, with the first games scheduled for March 4, 2021.
On Sept. 17, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis conditionally approved football for the fall and the CHSAA Board of Directors allowed schools to choose whether they wanted to play in Season A or Season C.
All four District 51 schools chose Season A and the six-game schedule for Grand Junction and Central high schools begins tonight. Grand Junction hosts Standley Lake, with kickoff at 6 p.m. at Stocker Stadium. Central travels to play Dakota Ridge at 7 p.m. Palisade will play at Evergreen and Fruita Monument travels to Wheat Ridge on Saturday. Both games begin at 1 p.m.
Because some teams decided to play in the spring, conferences were realigned by CHSAA on Sept. 22.
Grand Junction, Central and Fruita Monument will play each other, as well as Montrose, Palmer Ridge and Ponderosa, in the Class 4A Western Slope Conference. Palisade is still in the Class 3A Western Slope Conference, which features three newcomers — Conifer, Evergreen and Green Mountain. All six of the Bulldogs’ games will be conference games and Central, Grand Junction and Fruita Monument will have five conference games and one nonconference game.
Only 800 people will be allowed at Stocker Stadium, with 535 tickets made available for each game.
All tickets will be sold online, with parents of varsity football players at the top of the list, but they’ll be limited to two tickets per family. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
Parents of cheerleaders will also be able to buy two tickets. The district will set aside 100 tickets for students. Ticket instructions for students will be part of the school’s morning announcements during the week. Schools will be allowed to have a pep band, but no marching band performances.
A deadline to buy tickets will be set for mid-day on Thursdays. Tickets not sold by then will be released for sale.
The venue limit, which includes teams and game personnel, won’t allow for everyone who might want to attend, but all games at Stocker will be streamed live at nfhsnetwork.com. It’s a subscription service, with an annual fee of $69.99, or $10.99 per month.