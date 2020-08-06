During a week in which the Colorado High School Activities Association announced that all but a few fall sports would be shelved until spring, boys golf teams across the state began hitting the links and preparing for competition like normal.
Well, almost normal.
“It’s not a big difference for the most part,” Grand Junction High School coach Tom LeFebre said. “When we have meetings and before the kids start playing, they wear a mask and social distance. Once they get out on the golf course, they can social distance and just play golf. The only real difference is checking them for symptoms and wearing masks in meetings. Once they start playing golf, it’s kind of the same as every year.”
Boys golf was the first fall sport to receive the green light from CHSAA to proceed. Practices began Monday. Competitions begin today, with District 51 schools playing this morning at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta.
One of the teams playing in Delta, Fruita Monument, has two returning state tournament qualifiers in Josh Stouder and Kade Hayward, but much of the roster is young, and their first season of true prep experience will come during perhaps the strangest prep sports season in history.
“There’s some rust on everybody, I think,” Fruita coach Dave Fox said. “Some of the kids have been (playing) in summer tournaments, so they weren’t too rusty. I’ve been more worried about the safety issues we’re going through and the protocols. We’ve got a lot of young kids this year, too. We have some real good players and some youth we’ve got to keep working with.”
One key change for District 51 teams this season is that no teams may take overnight trips for competition. Fortunately today’s event in Delta is local, but all local teams will likely see their schedules shrink, if only a little.
Other tournaments could mean teams hitting the road at the crack of dawn.
“We’ve had to adjust the schedule and it’s really only affected a couple of tournaments because most tournaments are up and back anyway,” LeFebre said. “Even when we travel to a place like Durango, there’s an opportunity where we still might be able to go down and back, even though it’s a longer drive.
“The only difference in the schedule will be no overnight trips, but that only affects one tournament, so instead of playing 11 tournaments, we’ll only play 10. That’s one of those sacrifices so we can get through the season.”
Despite schedule changes, required masks and daily symptom checking, local coaches and players are thankful their sport was spared the fate of many others thanks to the socially distanced nature of the game.
“That was the big fear, that the seniors wouldn’t have that last opportunity to play at regionals or state,” LeFebre said. “Hopefully, we can get through the season and follow the protocols. It is a bit of a sacrifice and an inconvenience, but if that’s what we have to do to get a season in, then we’re going to do that.”