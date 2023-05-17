Fruita’s Daniel Thomason prepares to shoot a free throw in a game against Durango at Fruita Monument High School in 2022. The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Monday it would eliminate the one-and-one bonus free throw in hopes to improve game flow and reduce injury chances.
Grand Junction’s Nerea Sills shoots a free throw in a game on Jan. 6. The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Monday it would eliminate the one-and-one bonus free throw in hopes to improve game flow and reduce injury chances.
A rule change handed down by the The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has basketball coaches hopeful for a more exciting game.
The NFHS announced Monday it would be eliminating the one-and-one free throw at the prep level in its member organizations, which includes the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA).
The one-and-one is when a team gets an opportunity for at least a single free throw after five fouls in one quarter have been called against the opposing team. If the player shooting the fouls hot sinks that first free throw, they get another one. Now, a team gets two free throws no matter what after the fifth and any subsequent fouls in a quarter.
Ultimately, this signals how basketball’s rapid evolution is precipitating from professional and college to the lower levels of the game. The one-and-one has already been absent from the women’s college game.
“I think it’ll be good for the game and it will change in-game adjustments in the fourth quarter,” said Cory Hitchcock, coach of the Palisade boys basketball team. “It’ll force players to play better defense, not be so handsy and it’ll force kids to make more free throws. It adds a new dimension to the game. The game is evolving.”
The NFHS said in a Monday news release the rule changes will help reduce injuries, presumably on box-out attempts, and will improve game flow. Hitchcock didn’t buy the former reason but wholeheartedly agreed with the latter.
So did Jeff Johnson, the coach of the Fruita Monument girls team.
“The theory behind it is that it will improve scoring, too,” he said. “I think it’s great that we’re adding these rules. It mirrors the college game. Hopefully we’re sending kids to the college game and this makes the transition a little bit easier.”
Dean Havlik, the Mesa County Coroner and head of the Grand Junction Blackout youth basketball program, said the one-and-one can be a good way to teach kids to box out and to make free throws in pressure situations.
Chuck Nissen, who helps assign referees to high school games across the Western Slope, had a front row seat to how the one-and-one could affect the game.
Nissen recalled how Windsor fouled Roosevelt early and often in the Class 5A girls state championship game in March. Nissen, who was the referee evaluator for the game, thinks the one-and-ones disrupted the flow of the game.
While not the biggest fan of the change, Havlik said the Blackout will likely phase-out the one-and-one so it can mirror the high school game.
The NFHS also announced the inbounds pass after a front-court violation will no longer occur where the foul happened. Instead, the inbounds pass will happen at one of four designated spaces on the court.
“The designated spots are either the nearest 28-foot mark along each sideline or the nearest spot three feet outside the lane line on the end line,” the release said. “The one exception is when the defensive team causes a ball to be out of bounds, the (inbounds pass) shall be the spot where the ball went out of bounds.”
Hitchcock and Johnson also said they hope that CHSAA institutes a shot clock sooner than later.
Both believe doing so will make the games more exciting as it would neutralize teams’ ability to stall late in the game. A shot clock essentially nets a team one possession per minute, at least.
“You have to have great-end-of-quarter strategy. You can no longer hold onto the ball for long. It’s not fun to watch as a basketball fan. I think it allows more scoring,” Johnson said. “In a game against Durango, we had to start fouling with three minutes left because they were holding the ball.”