A four-run fifth inning allowed Montrose to rally past Grand Junction 6-4 on Tuesday in the Southwestern League opener for both teams.
The Red Hawks (6-6, 1-0 SWL) trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but their four runs put them ahead 5-3. Montrose tacked on another run in the sixth inning for insurance and the Tigers (8-5, 0-1 SWL) scored once in the seventh.
Zyler Fazzi paced Grand Junction’s nine-hit attack, going 3 for 3 — including a double — with three runs scored. Jase Satterfield was 2 for 4 and Cam Ochoa and Colton Romero had the only two RBI for the Tigers.
Brett Woytek suffered the loss, allowing four runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Rocco Manuel, Logan Files and Jaxon Kattner all had two hits for the Red Hawks and TJ Saunders was 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Titus Weese allowed only one earned run in his six innings to earn the win for Montrose.
Boys Lacrosse
Edison Dean’s third goal of the game Tuesday gave Grand Junction a one-goal lead with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter against Montrose.
The Tigers then held off the Red Hawks for the rest of the quarter for a 10-9 victory.
Tristan Brinton and Gavin Mottram both had two goals and one assist for Grand Junction (4-5, 4-1 Mountain League). Jamie Brinton, Brady Campbell and Maddox Caster all scored one goal and Dean also had an assist in the Tigers’ third straight league win.
Grand Junction’s defense was led by Jake Stanfield, who had eight ground balls and five takeaways. Gordie Steidel had 11 saves in goal.
Fruita Monument 8, Battle Mountain 7: Karter Harmon scored three goals — including the clinching goal in the fourth quarter — to lead the Wildcats past the Huskies.
Fruita Monument (4-2) scored seven goals in the first half and then held on in the second half.
Branson Padgett scored two goals and Jonathan Diedrich, Anders Storeheim and Mason Compton all scored once for the Wildcats.
Battle Mountain (4-5) tied the game with a minute left but Fruita scored the go-ahead goal with 30 ticks left on the clock.
Girls tennis
Fruita Monument won all three singles matches and split the doubles matches in a 5-2 victory over Aspen at Canyon View.
No. 1 singles player Kat Austin and No. 2 singles player Kiera Wilhelm both won in straight sets and No. 3 singles player Sadie Gonzalez won the first set before her opponent retired.
The No. 3 doubles team of Lauren Olson and Paige Barnhurst and the No. 4 doubles duo of Myla Gumone and Baylie Case also won in straight sets.
Girls Soccer
Ryan Pomeroy scored twice and Mia de Villegas Decker also scored to lead Palisade to a 4-0 victory over Eagle Valley.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1), who have allowed only seven goals all season.
Central 2, Montrose 1: Liana Bryant and Rhyan Mason both scored to lift the Warriors past the Red Hawks.