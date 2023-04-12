A four-run fifth inning allowed Montrose to rally past Grand Junction 6-4 on Tuesday in the Southwestern League opener for both teams.

The Red Hawks (6-6, 1-0 SWL) trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but their four runs put them ahead 5-3. Montrose tacked on another run in the sixth inning for insurance and the Tigers (8-5, 0-1 SWL) scored once in the seventh.