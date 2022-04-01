The Fruita Monument baseball team rallied three times in a 15-9 victory Thursday over Mountain Range at Canyon View Park.
After the Mustangs took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Wildcats (6-3) scored three runs of their own to tie the game 3-3. Peyton Nessler led off with a single and scored on Hunter Smolinski’s RBI double. Smolinski scored on an error and Andrew Lee, who reached on the error, tied the game on Dylan Noah’s RBI double.
Mountain Range (3-2) scored five runs over the next three innings to take an 8-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Lee got Fruita’s rally started with a leadoff triple. Noah had another RBI double and he scored on a passed ball. After Rylan McDaniel singled, Keenan Oxford hit an inside-the-park home run to pull the Wildcats within 8-7. Logan Cardoza followed with a double and Lucas Weaver singled. A passed ball with the bases loaded allowed Cardoza to score and Weaver to move to third, where he scored on another passed ball to put Fruita in front.
The Wildcats’ offense kept surging after the Mustangs tied the game 9-9 in the top of the sixth. A hit batter, a single and a bunt single loaded the bases for Cardoza, who put Fruita ahead for good with a two-run double. Another passed ball allowed Weaver to score and Kolton Hicks hit an RBI single for a 13-9 lead. Lee put the finishing touch on the Wildcats’ second straight six-run inning with a two-run triple.
Fruita pounded out 17 hits in the win, including eight for extra bases. Smolinski and McDaniel both had three hits and Noah, Cardoza and Lee all had two hits — all extra-base hits. Weaver also had two hits. Ryder Willford got the win for the Wildcats, allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits to go along with four strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Boys Lacrosse
Defense carried Fruita Monument to a 5-4 overtime victory over Telluride at Canyon View.
Goaltender Ross Winters made 15 saves to lead the defensive effort by the Wildcats (4-0) and Jonathan Diedrich scored the winning goal in overtime.
Karter Harmon scored two goals, Branson Padgett had one goal and one assist, Tyler Draper scored one goal and Diedrich added an assist.
Girls Lacrosse
Grand Junction had to work overtime to get its first win of the season, a 13-12 victory over Telluride at Canyon View Park.
The Tigers (1-5) were a man down to start overtime, but a great save by goaltender Teagan Wilkins kept the game tied. Caitlyn Wesolowski then scored the winning goal once the penalty ended.
Wesolowski finished with four goals and two assists and Myka Neville had six goals and one assist. Zenobia Byerly and Riley Pope both scored one goal and Amelia Knaysi had one goal and one assist.