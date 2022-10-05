Grand Junction's Jack Kaul was the Tigers' top finisher at the Class 4A state tournament in Windsor. The sophomore shot a 9-over-par 81 on Tuesday in the second round and combined with his first-round 78, Kaul finished in a tie for 29th.
The Grand Junction High School boys golf team entered Tuesday’s second round of the Class 4A state tournament at Pelican Lakes Golf & Country Club in Windsor in 10th place.
At the end of the day, the Tigers were in the same place, tied for 10th, carding a two-day total of 451 and tying with Dakota Ridge.
Sophomore Jack Kaul again paced Grand Junction. After opening with a 6-over-par 78 on Monday, Kaul shot an 81 and tied for 29th. Fellow sophomore Ky Korte shot a second-round 82 and tied for 37th, freshman Hunter Simmons shot an 89 in the second round and tied for 60th and senior Landon Scarbrough shot and 88 and tied for 69th.
Montrose junior Noah Richmond shot a second-round 72 and tied for sixth and the Red Hawks finished third as a team. Also for Montrose, junior Kyden Adams tied for 17th, senior Rocco Manuel tied for 29th and senior Jake Legg tied for 37th.
Baseball
Grand Junction hired Si Espinoza as its baseball coach Tuesday. Espinoza replaces Will Dixon, who resigned Aug. 22 because of a new job that will allow him to better support his family but conflict with coaching.
Espinoza was the Tigers’ softball coach for four years, from 2016-2019. Before he took over Grand Junction’s softball program, Espinoza was an assistant baseball coach for 11 years with the Tigers.
“We are excited to have Coach Espinoza back in uniform and now as the skipper of our baseball team,” Athletic Director Steve Woytek said in a press release. “Coach Espinoza’s vision of developing a program, from summer baseball, to offseason workouts and player development is exactly what we were looking for. I am excited to see him put together a team with many veteran players returning and some good young talent coming in.”
Boys Soccer
Angel Mendez scored two goals to increase his team lead to 13 in the Grand Junction boys soccer team’s 3-1 victory at Glenwood Springs.
Miller Jones also scored his sixth goal of the season and Luiz Aguirre added two assists to lead the Tigers (9-3).
Montrose 2, Fruita Monument 1: Isaac Belnap scored his fourth goal of the season and Ryan Knight made 15 saves for the Wildcats (6-4-1, 2-3 Southwestern League), who lost for the third time in four games.
Battle Mountain 7, Palisade 1: The Bulldogs allowed three goals in the first half and four in the second half to fall to 1-9, 0-7 in the Western Slope League.
Volleyball
Ryleigh Payne had 11 kills to lead Fruita Monument to a 25-9, 25-7, 25-13 victory over Grand Junction.
Trinity Hafey and McKenzie Mason each added five kills for the Wildcats (7-7, 5-2 Southwestern League), who won for the fifth time in sixth games.
Brielle Smith had 18 assists and four aces, Averie Waite had seven digs and four aces and Hafey added six digs for Fruita.
Averi Wagner had six kills and six blocks and Chloe Hunter added five kills for Grand Junction (2-12, 0-6).
Montrose 3, Central 1: Logan McCabe had seven kills to pace the Warriors in their 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17 loss to the Red Hawks. Rhyan Mason added 26 digs and MacKenna Jaeger had four aces for Central (3-7, 1-5 SWL)
Softball
Ava Stephens hit two home runs and had four RBI to lead Fruita Monument to a n 8-4 victory over Grand Junction at the CMU Softball Stadium at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
Lacie Rodabaugh also hit a home run as the Wildcats (11-9, 4-0 Southwestern League) won for the eighth time in nine games.
Stephens' first home run was a two-run shot with no outs in the second inning and gave Fruita Monument at 2-0 lead. Rodabaugh's two-run shot later in the inning pushed the advantage to 4-0.
In the third inning, Stephens put the Wildcats up 7-0 with another two-run shot, one batter after Isabel Blue's RBI single. Olivia Wirth capped the scoring for Fruita with a one-out RBI single.
Chloe Padilla continued her strong pitching, allowing four runs — three earned — on five hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks in the complete-game effort. Padilla had 64 strikeouts in her past 39 1/3 innings pitched.
Jaxon Clark was 2 for 4 with an RBI triple and one run scored for the Tigers (9-11, 2-4).