gjhs 3 jack kaul 2.JPG

Grand Junction's Jack Kaul was the Tigers' top finisher at the Class 4A state tournament in Windsor. The sophomore shot a 9-over-par 81 on Tuesday in the second round and combined with his first-round 78, Kaul finished in a tie for 29th.

 Scott Crabtree

The Grand Junction High School boys golf team entered Tuesday’s second round of the Class 4A state tournament at Pelican Lakes Golf & Country Club in Windsor in 10th place.

At the end of the day, the Tigers were in the same place, tied for 10th, carding a two-day total of 451 and tying with Dakota Ridge.