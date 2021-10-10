The Palisade High School softball team ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak, topping Durango 19-9 on Saturday at the CMU Softball Stadium.
Jetta Rivera, Melissa Carroll and Ashlyn Leeper all had three hits and three RBI for the Bulldogs (13-9), and Rivera allowed nine runs, five earned, on nine hits in five innings to earn the win.
Leeper and Janelle Heald both had triples for Palisade, which jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first two innings. The Demons (13-10) trimmed the deficit to 8-5 in the top of the third, but an eight-run bottom frame gave the Bulldogs all the space they would need.
Grand Junction 10, Montrose 9: A Tigers team consisting almost entirely of freshmen ended their first varsity year together with a win at CMU Softball Stadium to finish the season 4-16 (1-6 Southwestern League). Montrose finished 9-11 (1-6 SWL).
Grand Junction scored five runs in the second inning and four in the third to jump to a 10-2 lead, with Kiah Thompson and Amberlyn Lechleiter both driving in runs on singles. Lechleiter led Grand Junction with three hits and two RBI. Kaylie Kellerby drove in two runs on her one hit and Lindsey Cooley had two hits and scored a run.
Montrose scored four runs in the top of the seventh as it threatened to rally, but Tigers pitcher Caylee Richardson, who threw a complete game, escaped the final jam to earn the win.
VOLLEYBALL
Central fell at home to Steamboat Springs 25-23, 25-22, 25-18. The Warriors fell to 5-10.
BOYS SOCCER
Fruita Monument’s road trip to Heritage resulted in an 8-0 loss. The Wildcats fell to 4-7-1 after their two-game winning streak was snapped.