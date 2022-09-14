The Grand Junction High School gym was awash in pink Tuesday night, with the Fruita Monument and Tiger volleyball teams both donning pink jerseys.
Fans were also dressed in pink during the Wildcats’ 25-11, 25-22, 25-5 Southwestern League victory.
Ryleigh Payne led the Wildcats (3-6, 2-1 SWL) with 10 kills, and Avrie Waite and Trinity Hafey had three service aces apiece. Waite had 11 digs, Brielle Smith had 11 assists and Jordan Talley eight.
The Tigers fell to 2-8, 0-2 in league play.
Central’s volleyball team dropped a tough three-set match to Montrose 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 to fall to 1-4, 0-2 in the Southwestern League. Montrose improved to 2-6, 1-0 in league play.
Tennis
Sam Meyer rallied for a three-set victory at No. 2 singles to help Fruita Monument defeat Central 6-1 at Canyon View Park.
Meyer and Bradan Blank split sets before Meyer came back for a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory. The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Jeremy Heer and Isaiah Wilhelm also survived a three-setter, defeating Caleb Blank and Owen Bickham 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Corban St. Peter was the only player for Central to win, taking the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-2 over Jack Fry.
Golf
Ky Korte shot a 75 and Jack Kaul a 77 to place second and third, respectively, at the Steamboat Springs Invitational, leading Grand Junction High School to a second-place finish at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club.
The Tigers were only one stroke back of Vail Mountain with a 234 total. Central placed ninth at 274 and Palisade was 11th at 275.
Grand Junction’s Ben Coleman and Landon Scarbrough tied for 13th at 82 and Hunter Simmons tied for 16th with an 83.
Dillon Crabtree led Central with an 84, good for a tie for 18th, and Alex Morrall paced Palisade with an 85, tying for 23rd.
Fruita Monument placed third at the Durango Invitational at Dalton Ranch with a 246, but everyone was chasing Montezuma Cortez senior Thayer Plewe, who fired a 6-under 66 to lead the Panthers to the team title with a 222.
Kirtland Central’s Skyler Woods shot even-par 72.
The Wildcats’ Dillon Jones shot an 80 to tie for sixth and Kaleb Holm and Stone Carver tied for ninth at 83.
Softball
Palisade and Rifle beat the rain, with the Bulldogs rolling to an 11-1 victory in Rifle.
The Bulldogs (9-2) put up six runs in the fourth inning to break open a 3-0 game.
Jentrie Bronson drove in the first run in the fourth on a base hit to left, and Mackenzie Gray doubled home two more for a 6-0 lead. A sacrifice by Macie Robertson got another run home and Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate made it 8-0 with an RBI single to center. Yet another run came home on a wild pitch.
Mikayla Talbott allowed one run on six hits and struck out seven in the five-inning game.
Melissa Carrol went 3 for 4 with three doubles and Gray and Robertson each drove in two runs. Gray doubled and tripled.
Palisade improved to 9-2 and handed the Bears their second loss of the season, dropping Rifle to 8-2.
