Grand Junction swept Durango 7-0 at Canyon View Park, winning six of the seven matches in straight sets. The Tigers' No. 2 doubles team of Nick Silzell and Christian Tuttle lost the first set 7-5, before rebounding to win the final two, 6-0 and 10-8.
Durango 4, Central 3: The Warriors got victories from No. 1 singles player Corban St. Peter and two doubles teams, but lost to the Demons at Canyon View Park. St. Peter needed three sets to beat Griffin Hall 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. The No. 1 doubles team of Bradan Blanck and Jarom Bench and the No. 4 doubles team of Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn both won in straight sets.
Fruita faces tough competition in Pueblo
The Wildcats had one singles player and two doubles teams win in the first round at the Pueblo South Invitational, but they all lost in the second round of the tournament.
"It's a great opportunity to see some great teams. It's Hard to win, but we keep getting better," Fruita coach Clint Davis said of the tournament, which features perennial Class 5A power Cherry Creek as well as top 4A competition in Cheyenne Mountain.
No. 2 singles player Sam Meyer beat Lewis Palmer in straight sets in the first round, then lost in straight sets to Valor Christian. The No. 1 doubles team of Jack Fry and Evan Prosser beat Cheyenne Mountain in straight sets and then lost to Cherry Creek in straight sets. The No. 4 doubles team of Trevor Rund and Jack Savage beat Discovery Canyon in the first round and then lost to Cherry Creek.
No. 1 singles player Ryan Davis lost in the first round, but won his consolation match in three sets.
Boys Soccer
Paul Steinke and Roshaun Richards both scored, but Palisade lost 3-2 to Roaring Fork at Long Family Park. The Bulldogs fell to 3-5 with the loss.
Central 1, Pagosa Springs 0, OT: Adrian Soto scored the winning goal off an assist from Angel Palma for the Warriors (4-3).