Trailing 7-0 entering the second quarter Saturday, the Fruita Monument football team scored the next 42 points — 35 before halftime — to win at Coronado 42-14.
The Cougars scored first halfway through the first quarter on a 14-yard pass from Jayden Rempel to Idin Ocampo. From that point on, it was all Wildcats (6-3, 3-1 Class 4A Southern 2 Conference).
Quarterback Corben Rowell started the scoring onslaught with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. After a fumble by Coronado (3-6, 0-4) at the Wildcats’ 19, Rowell hit Kaison Stegelmeier for a 19-yard TD.
Jaren Street scored the next two touchdowns, on a 6-yard run and then a 20-yard run. Rowell capped the first-half scoring with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Nessler.
Luke Schaneman’s 39-yard touchdown run capped the scoring for the Wildcats, who finish their season next weekend against Mesa Ridge.
VOLLEYBALL
Heading into the final weekend of the high school volleyball season, Fruita Monument has already had a successful season.
The Wildcats, who beat Battle Mountain 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 on Saturday, lost only one Southwestern League match to win the SWL title for the first time since 2018.
Fruita Monument and Montrose are tied atop the SWL standings with both teams going 1-1 against each other. The Wildcats took the SWL title by virtue of SWL sets won and lost, according to coach Mike Lans. Fruita (16-3, 7-1 SWL) won 23 sets against league competition and lost only three and the Indians won 21 sets with nine losses.
Saturday against the Huskies, BayLea Sparks recorded 12 kills, Brady Thomason had 11 kills and four blocks, Hayden Murray had 20 assists and seven kills and Trinity Hafey contributed 17 digs. Rayleigh Payne had four of Fruita’s 11 aces and Kylie Williams had 12 assists in the win.
North Fork 3, Central 1: The Warriors fell to 8-14 after falling 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21 on the road. The Miners improved to 15-6.
Grand Junction goes 1-2: Playing in a tournament at Dakota Ridge, the Tigers lost against Rifle 25-13, 25-23, 18-16, won against Pomona 25-15, 25-23, 17-15, and lost their final match 25-8, 25-18 to host Dakota Ridge.