Jacob Weaver continued his dominance on the mound this season, allowing only one run in six innings Friday in Fruita Monument’s 11-1 victory over Vista PEAK.
Weaver entered the game with a 0.28 ERA this season for the Wildcats (9-4) and the one run he allowed raised his ERA to 0.58. The senior right-hander allowed five hits, walked three and struck out nine.
Fruita jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Cort McDaniels’ RBI infield single and an error. That was all the runs Weaver would need. Omar Ruiz led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the Bison (6-3), but then Weaver settled in.
The Wildcats added two runs in the fourth on McDaniels’ two-run triple and then Fruita put the game away with a seven-run sixth. With the bases loaded, Jack Dere’s grounder to third was thrown away, allowing two runs to score. Dylan Noah, who entered the game for Jace Hinton in the fifth inning, followed with a three-run home run to center. Two wild pitches by Nolan Harper allowed the final two runs to score and Weaver struck out two in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
Montrose 6, Grand Junction 5: Nolin Boone’s RBI double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Indians past the Tigers.
Grand Junction tied the score in the top of the seventh inning when Viktor Wooldruff, who led off the inning with a walk, scored on a wild pitch.
In the ninth, Keagen Goodwin was hit by a pitch with one out and Gage Wareham followed with a single. Boone connected on a 1-0 pitch to give Montrose (7-4, 2-4 Southwestern League) the win.
Grand Junction (4-7, 1-5 SWL) took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning on two errors and Jase Satterfield’s RBI single. Kaden Manchester’s sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead, but Montrose tied the game in the bottom of the inning on an error an RBI groundout and an RBI double by Zeke Steenburgen.