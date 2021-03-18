In a normal year, prep volleyball players would take to the court as leaves begin to flourish into red and gold and a slight chill returns to the air.
Of course, 2020 was anything but normal. The COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the landscape of Colorado’s sports. One such change saw the Colorado High School Activities Association move the volleyball season from the fall, or Season A, to this spring, or Season C.
With no prep season in the fall, AJ Egli, the executive director of Grand Valley-based United Volleyball Club of the Rockies saw an opportunity to give players a chance to compete.
“A lot of clubs on this side of the mountains said, ‘We’re not going to have a season, we don’t know what to do, we’re all freaked out about the liability part of it,’ and I totally understand their thought process, but we looked at it and said, ‘This is about the kids and this is how we’re going to approach this because it has to be about our kids,’ ” Egli said. “Having our kids not play volleyball for four months or whatever like they normally would in high school, it wasn’t acceptable. We got together with a bunch of the parents, told them what we were proposing, and the parents were super stoked about it. We said, ‘Here’s what we think we can pull off. We don’t know. We’re going to try this and we need everybody to be understanding and patient because, like everything in 2020, it’s a work in progress and we’re making it up as we go along.’ “
Egli has been the club’s director since 2012, with many of the region’s best prep players also playing for the club. In that span, more than 50 players have gone on to play volleyball in college. Recent examples include South Dakota Mines’ Dana Thomson (Fruita Monument), Kassie and Kristin Luce (Meeker), as well as Florida Atlantic’s Campbell Atkins (Fruita Monument).
Usually, the entire club calendar is meticulously planned by Egli by the end of the prep season, down to beach and grass volleyball in the spring and summer, allowing prep players to seamlessly transition to club play. However, the prep calendar being turned on its head made running the club more of a scramble than ever.
When the pandemic reached its height on the Western Slope around November, the club had to cut its competitions and practices in half. Egli’s other teams under the United Volleyball Club of the Rockies umbrella in Glenwood Springs had to travel with the Grand Valley’s teams to Montrose to practice for awhile.
Despite an unpredictable year, the club is humming along as one of the best in Colorado. The 17s Grand Junction team is ranked 76th in the nation out of 1,734 clubs.
“We’re a growing club and we’ve been one of the better clubs over here and I would say we’re probably the club on this side of the mountains now,” Egli said. “But that whole ego and prestige thing isn’t really our thing. It’s called United Volleyball Club, not AJ’s super cool-ass volleyball club. It’s not about me or any of that stuff. It’s United because we’re a bunch of coaches who are all volleyball dorks who love coaching and coaching kids and doing what’s best for them.”
Perhaps the strangest element of this year’s setup is that the club season precedes the prep season, when usually, the opposite is the case. Some players, however, see it as a potential positive for their prep season, which began this week.
“I think club is definitely going to help our school season,,” said Jillian Buck, who also plays for Fruita Monument High School. “We have a unique situation in which almost all of our club team plays for Fruita, so we’ve all been getting to know each other and building relationships. We’re going to be really good for this high school season.”
Buck has been juggling prep basketball and club volleyball duties this winter, a balancing act to which she’s unaccustomed.
“It’s certainly tough,” Buck said. “I’ve been really communicating with my coaches and giving them a notice, ‘Hey, I’m tired. I need to sit out for a minute.’ It really helps a lot.”
Club volleyball presents lower stakes, especially in a year where getting to play at all is a blessing.
“I think it’s maybe a little less serious almost,” Buck said. “We kind if have a focus of, ‘Hey, let’s just have some fun and get better.’ Tournaments are super janky, so we can’t really plan for anything. The best we can do is practice, get better and have fun playing this sport.”
There are concerns from other players about how the prep and club schedules will converge this spring. Although the prep season has begun, the club season is still marching on, too. Come May, some might have to choose between the state tournament and the nation’s premier club event.
Crossroads is usually held in mid-March at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, with 1,400 teams playing on 102 courts. Hundreds of college coaches from across America flock to the tournament every year, with their eyes peeled for the standout talents they’re overwhelmingly surrounded by.
Last year’s tournament couldn’t have been scheduled more inconveniently in the grand scheme of things.
“We were literally going to Crossroads the next day, and friends of mine who are college coaches were calling me saying, ‘Are they going to have Crossroads?’ and I said that everybody’s telling me they were going to have it,” Egli said. “Teams were flying into Denver when, that morning, (Jared) Polis and the governor’s office basically yanked the ability for the tournament to use the Colorado Convention Center …. The day before we were going, yanked. No tournament …. That was the beginning of, ‘Hey, the world just came to a screeching halt. Now what are we going to do?’ “
This year, Crossroads for 15s-17s is back on the schedule, slated for May 7-9 in Denver with social distancing and mask guidelines in place. The problem is that the state tournament is the same weekend.
“I’m kind of concerned about how practices are going to work, especially with both seasons being at the same time,” said Kylie Williams, who, like Buck, plays both for Fruita and for United. “Our state tournament and a huge tournament for our club is on the same weekend, so that’s a concern because I want to go to both. The schedules kind of overlap, so it’s going to be interesting.”
With players taking hiatus from United to represent their high schools, the club season will return properly for the summer, when it’s once again time for beach and grass volleyball.
After a hectic year of canceled plans and hastily scheduled events, Egli is hopeful that the volleyball club will emerge from the pandemic in better shape than it’s ever been.
“We’ve been chugging along, finding ways to make opportunities work for the kids,” Egli said. “It’s been hard, frankly, but I think we’re coming out on the other side, so as an organization, we’re a lot stronger and we’ve gained a lot of kids who played for other clubs who now play for us because we’re the only club beside Mesa Juniors that’s playing.”