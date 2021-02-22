In two weeks, regional tournaments will determine which two wrestlers from each weight class will earn a trip to Pueblo for the state wrestling tournament.
In the latest On The Mat regional rankings, Western Slope wrestlers are expected to be in the thick of the competition for those coveted spots.
Class 5A
Grand Junction’s Kieran Thompson (145 pounds) is second overall in the state and No. 1 in Region 4. Andrew Leyba (120), Tanner Roahrig (106) and Cale Moore (152) are all second in the region.
Fruita Monument’s Espin Hernandez is No. 1 at 220 in Region 3, Tyler Archuleta is second at 126 and Geno Gallegos is third at 106.
Class 4A
Palisade and Central are well-represented in the Metro Region. For the Warriors, Davian Sandoval is second in the state and first in the region at 126. Palisade’s Jacob Lee is fourth at 126.
Central’s Jason Pollard and Jaysten Sanchez are fourth in the region at 145 and 152, respectively. Palisade’s Mikey Salazar (113) and Judah Guajardo (132) are both second regionally. Lodan Head and Franklin Barks are third at 145 and 152, respectively. Keyton Young is fourth at 126.
Montrose has two No. 1 wrestlers in the Pueblo Region: Raul Martinez at 195 and Dmarian Lopez at 220. Kamron Alegria and Brandon Van Nooten are second at 120 and 285, respectively.
Class 3A
Grand Valley’s Hayden Grice is the top-ranked wrestler at 285 in the West Region. Also in contention in the West Region are Rifle’s Bryce Rowley (second at 138), Rifle’s Alex Guardardo (second at 195) and Delta’s Ben Koch (third at 120 in a region that includes the state’s top three).
Class 2A
The West Region has several contenders from the Western Slope.
For Meeker, Ty Goedert, Dax Sheridan and Colby Clatterbaugh are No. 1 at 113, 195 and 220, respectively. Trae Kennedy (120) and Kelton Turner (160) are second. Connor Blunt (145) and Tanner Musser (285) are both fourth.
For Cedaredge, Lane Hunsberger (120) and Trey Geyer (126) are top-ranked wrestlers. Adrian Nieto is second at 145. Tayton Nelson (106) and Ty Walck (170) are third.
For Hotchkiss, Traycer Hall and Christian Matus are No. 1 at 160 and 285, respectively. Robert Cochran is second at 126 and Anthony Scanlon is third at 113.
Anthony Miller of Paonia is the No. 1 wrestler at 220, both in the state and the region. Other regionally ranked Eagles are Ace Connolly (third at 120) and Reagan Todd (third at 145).