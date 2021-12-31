Grand Junction’s Kieran Thompson takes control of his 145-pound third-place match in March at the state wrestling tournament in Pueblo. Thompson won the match to cap a successful, if unusual, season on the mat.
Paonia’s Anthony Miller celebrates after winning 220-pound title in February. Miller has the distinction of being the final wrestling state champion for the Eagles.
Austin White
One of the Western Slope’s most-adored past times was not immune to the pandemic.
The state wrestling tournament was impacted heavily by COVID-19, most notably through a thinner pool of competitors and where they competed.
Only the top two regional finishers in each weight class — instead of the usual four — advanced to the state tournament, which was held in Pueblo in March. Normally the state wrestling tournament takes over Ball Arena in Denver for three days in February.
Despite the changes, the Western Slope continued its tradition of great wrestling.
In his bid to defend his state title, Grand Junction’s Kieran Thompson finished third at 145-pounds in his final state tournament. In his final match as a Tiger, Thompson beat Adams City’s Levi Deaguero 6-2 in overtime.
“I take a lot of pride in (my high school career),” Thompson said after the win. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work in the room and outside the room. People who know me know that. I take a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in my high school career.”
The state tournament was also the final hurrah for the storied Paonia and Hotchkiss wrestling programs before the two schools combined to form North Fork High School.
Anthony Miller, wrestling at 220, became the 38th and final state title winner for Paonia when he defeated Wray’s Harrison Wade thanks to a takedown 29 seconds into overtime for a 6-4 sudden victory.
Even more amazing was that Miller won the title only six months after a dirt bike accident.
“It’s pretty crazy; it’s definitely not something I expected to happen a couple of months ago with that wreck and everything,” Miller said in March. “The only thing I can see that got me to win the title was always being determined through everything. There was more to deal with than just the wreck, like we had to deal with the COVID rules and the changes at state and everything else.”
Meanwhile, Traycer Hall became Hotchkiss’ 23rd and final state champion with a 9-4 decision over Centauri’s Erik Mestas in the 160-pound final. It was Hall’s first title after he placed fifth, sixth and fourth in the previous three seasons, respectively. Hall was also the first Hotchkiss wrestler to win a title in 15 years.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Hall said. “I’ve worked my whole life for it. I’m beyond excited. I’m just so grateful for everyone that’s helped me and everyone that’s pushed me when I didn’t want to push myself. It’s been an amazing ride.”