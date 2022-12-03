Martinez-GRJU_Chelewski-FRMO-11.jpg
Fruita Monument's Dylan Chelewski is one of 12 Wildcat wrestlers ranked in the preseason On The Mat rankings, which were released Thursday night. Chelewski is ranked second at 157 pounds.

 Alyson McClaran/Special to The Daily Sentinel

The first On The Mat rankings of the high school wrestling season were released Thursday night, providing insight on the early favorites for state title contention for boys and girls.

For the boys, Fruita is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A — behind Adams City, Ponderosa and Pomona. The Wildcats, who return most of their top wrestlers from last season, have 12 wrestlers ranked. They are: Geno Gallegos (third at 106 pounds), Braxton Stewart (14th at 113), Michael Leon (11th at 126), Tyler Archuleta (fourth at 132), Will Stewart (sixth at 138), Orrin Mease (11th at 144), Bryce Nixon (sixth at 150), Dylan Chelewski (second at 157), Trent Target (10th at 165), True Tobiasson (fifth at 190), Tatum Williams (second at 215) and Josiah Garcia-Gurule (eighth at 285).