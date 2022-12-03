The first On The Mat rankings of the high school wrestling season were released Thursday night, providing insight on the early favorites for state title contention for boys and girls.
For the boys, Fruita is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A — behind Adams City, Ponderosa and Pomona. The Wildcats, who return most of their top wrestlers from last season, have 12 wrestlers ranked. They are: Geno Gallegos (third at 106 pounds), Braxton Stewart (14th at 113), Michael Leon (11th at 126), Tyler Archuleta (fourth at 132), Will Stewart (sixth at 138), Orrin Mease (11th at 144), Bryce Nixon (sixth at 150), Dylan Chelewski (second at 157), Trent Target (10th at 165), True Tobiasson (fifth at 190), Tatum Williams (second at 215) and Josiah Garcia-Gurule (eighth at 285).
Central has the second-most ranked wrestlers in District 51 with seven in 5A. They are: John Paul Espinoza (13th at 113), Hassin Maynes (ninth at 126), Dagen Harris (eighth at 144), Devin Hickey (fifth at 165), Tyler Ziek (15th at 190), Javian Hernandez (third at 215) and Cal Bilyeu (16th at 285).
Grand Junction two three wrestlers making an appearance in the 5A rankings — Murphy Harris (10th at 113) and Colton Romero (12th at 138).
Palisade has two wrestlers ranked in 4A — Tyrus DeSpain (sixth at 132) and Keyton Young (fourth at 138).
Regional schools also have a slew of wrestlers who, in the eyes of On the Mat, could contend for titles.
Montrose’s reigning champion, Dmarian Lopez, is ranked second at 285. He is one of three Red Hawks ranked in 4A.
In 3A, Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik is ranked No. 1 at 106. Grand Valley also has a contender in Trevor Hermosillo, a transfer from Broomfield, who is No. 2 at 132.
In 2A, Cedaredge is led by Tayton Nelson (fourth at 126) and Ethan Toothaker (second at 150, which is 12 pounds heavier than his freshman weight). The Bruins are ranked No. 9 in the class.
North Fork, ranked 11th, is led by Malachi Deck, who is fourth at 215.
The Western Slope also has some representation in the girls rankings.
From the District 51 Phoenix, Apollina Middleton is No. 6 at 125, Kenya Contreras is No. 3 at 145 and Laylah Casto is No. 5 at 155. North Fork’s Kacey Walck is second at 145.