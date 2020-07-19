The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the sports world into upheaval, delaying the opening of Major League Baseball and suspending the NBA and NHL seasons.
Although NASCAR and the PGA Tour have been competing for at least a month, the four major sports leagues have been silent.
After months of planning, preparation and sometimes bickering, teams are ready to return to the field, court or ice. Although fans won’t be able to attend games in person, TV broadcasts will ensure those fans get to see their favorite team.
Following is a look at when Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NHL and the NFL will begin and what the seasons will look like.
Major League Baseball
Games begin July 23; Rockies begin July 24.
60-game schedule with playoffs beginning Sept. 29. World Series is set to begin Oct. 20.
Teams will have a 30-man roster through Aug. 7 when the roster will be trimmed to 28 players. Beginning Aug. 21, teams will be limited to 26 players on the active roster, although a 27th player can be added for a doubleheader. Teams will also have a three-player “Taxi Squad” for every road trip giving them immediate options to replace an injured or COVID-19 infected player. The “Taxi Squad” must feature at least one catcher.
In addition to the active roster, teams will have also have an additional 30 players at an alternate training site.
Designated hitters will be used in both leagues for the 2020 season.
NHL
Modified playoff format begins Aug. 1.
Western Conference teams will play all games in Edmonton and Eastern Conference teams will play all games in Toronto.
Top four teams in each conference will play a round-robin style tournament for seeding. Avs currently are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference but could ascend to the No. 1 seed.
Remaining 16 teams will play best-of-five series to fill out Stanley Cup Playoff bracket. The second round of the playoffs is tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 25 with the conference finals tentatively starting on Sept. 8 and the Stanley Cup Finals tentatively beginning Sept. 22.
Expanded rosters will be set at 28 total skaters and an unlimited number of goaltenders.
NBA
Seeding games for playoffs begin July 30.
Each team will play eight games in the NBA bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
The first round of the playoffs begins Aug. 17, the conference semifinals begin Aug. 31, the conference finals begin Sept. 15 and the NBA Finals will start Sept. 30.
Nuggets currently are the No. 3 seed, trailing the Los Angeles Clippers but could possibly move up to the second seed.
Teams will have rosters of 17 players, up two from the normal.
NFL
Training camps are scheduled to begin July 28.
Fans will not be able to attend training camp practices.
Preseason reduced from four games to two, although some players don’t want to play any preseason games.
Regular season scheduled to kick off Sept. 10. Broncos’ first regular-season game is Sept. 14 at home against the Titans.