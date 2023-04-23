Miranda Pruitt was signed as a graduate transfer from Tarleton State by the Colorado Mesa softball team for a couple of reasons.
One, the Mavs needed another catcher. Two, they needed a power bat.
The slugger has been in a bit of a slump lately, and freshman Olivia Litzen has been swinging a hot bat, so Pruitt was on the bench Saturday when the Mavericks faced ninth-ranked Colorado Christian, which has secured the RMAC regular-season title.
“Everybody has a role and today I was told, ‘You’re gonna come in for a clutch hit,’ and I did exactly that,” Pruitt said. “I was waiting for the moment and when I did I just went up to the plate and told myself, OK, this is why I’m here. That’s exactly what Eddie (Mort) said, ‘This is why you’re here right now.’ ’’
After a 2-1 loss in the opening game of the doubleheader, the Mavericks had battled back in the bottom of the seventh in the second game, cutting the deficit to 7-5 on Brandi Haller’s three-run home run.
Abrie Castillo, the Cougars’ starting pitcher, had gone to the bench at the start of the seventh, but re-entered when the Mavs jumped on Alexis Hamilton in the seventh. Castillo walked Iliana Mendoza and Sarah Jorissen lashed a single to left-center.
With Litzen due to hit, CMU head coach Mercedes Bohte turned to Mort, discussing whether to have Litzen hit or go to the bench.
“I asked Eddie, ‘If Sarah gets on, do have Olivia hit or do we go to Miranda?’ Both good options. He said, ‘Call timeout, let’s talk to Willie (Hinojosa, Mesa’s first-base coach). We’re good either way.’ I just had a good feeling about Miranda. I told her today, ‘You’re going to come in for a really crucial pinch-hit, so be ready.’ ”
Out came Pruitt, bat in hand. She and Litzen exchanged a couple of words and a high-five.
“When they had that huddle, Eddie came over and was like, ‘You might be swinging,” and I said ‘Yes, sir, I’m ready.’ Olivia was like, ‘You got this, you know you can do it.’ This whole week I’ve been preparing myself for these pitchers and it really showed up in that at-bat,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt took a hack at the first pitch, fouling it off, then took a ball. With the Mavericks hanging off the rail in front of the dugout, their visors turned rally-cap style, the third pitch was exactly where Pruitt wanted it.
A little low, over the plate. One swing. Ballgame.
Pruitt’s line-drive three-run home run just to the left of the scoreboard lifted the Mavericks to a much-needed 9-7 victory and a split of the doubleheader.
“You know, I try not to dwell on things that I’ve done in the past because I’ve been in the game long enough, it doesn’t help you,” she said of her recent hitting slump. “You just gotta keep playing game to game and even if I’m not in the starting lineup, when I do get put in it’s for good reason. And it’s because they need me in that moment and I really emphasize on that by itself.”
In a matchup of the two top-hitting teams in the conference, the pitchers took center stage n the opener, with Kali Crandall striking out 10 CMU batters and allowing only three hits.
One of those, however, was a leadoff solo home run by Ashley Bradford in the seventh inning. Rylee Crouch followed with a triple to the gap in left-center but the Mavericks’ next three batters couldn’t get the tying run home.
The game was scoreless until the sixth, when the Cougars (46-4, 26-2 RMAC) got to Hannah Sattler for their only runs. Kenzie Middleton led off with a home run onto the football practice field behind right field, and Taylor Olsen reached on a fielder’s choice. An error put two runners on, but with two out, Savannah Tourville singled to right to get another run across.
Sattler threw one of her best games of the season, scattering five hits. She struck out only three, but kept the Cougars’ hitters off balance by mixing her pitches and speeds and getting them to hit ground balls or routine fly balls until the late innings.
CMU (27-18, 25-12) is a half-game behind Regis for the No. 2 seed in the RMAC tournament and Bohte is hoping the Mavericks got a confidence boost from Saturday’s performance.
“I think all these other teams know we have the potential late in the game, we can score,” she said. “We can hit the long ball, just get on a roll and we believe that, too. We have games where we don’t score many runs, but we still get those clutch hits. It’s nice to finish the day on a high note and send (the Cougars) home thinking about how they gave up seven in the seventh.”