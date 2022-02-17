If Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson don’t end up with the Denver Broncos, not all is lost. Although the ideal upgrade to put this roster over the top is either a former or reigning MVP, there’s a solid middle class of quarterbacks out there who could give Denver the boost it needs to reach the playoffs. There’s also a real chance the Broncos could draft the quarterback of the future, rendering this speculation pointless.
But if the team opts for a more experienced hand, here are five options for the Broncos at quarterback if Rodgers or Wilson are unavailable.
1. Jameis Winston. In a sea of average quarterbacks, there is perhaps no one more opposite of Teddy Bridgewater than Winston. Where Bridgewater is conservative to the detriment of the team, Winston seemingly has no sense of danger.
If your team needs a quarterback to push the ball down the field, look no further. Winston has a strong, wild arm that is weirdly accurate at specific distances. In 2019, Winston completed 61% of his passes that traveled between 26 and 30 yards through the air. On the higher and lower end of the deep ball spectrum, he’s much worse. From 21 to 25 yards, it’s 42%. From 31 to 35 yards, it’s 43%. It jumps to 50% from 36 to 40 yards, then falls off to 20% for 41-plus yards.
The only thing consistent about Winston is that he’s inconsistent, but when he’s locked into an offense, he can be incredible. The Saints opened last season with a thrashing of Green Bay led by five touchdowns from Winston. He had several solid starts in the season before a torn ACL ended his year. He was on pace to pass for 54 touchdowns. Crazy.
Whether or not New Orleans is ready to move on remains to be seen, but Denver could have a high-risk, high-reward option with Winston.
2. Carson Wentz. There was a time, what feels like ages ago, when Wentz was an MVP candidate. Although his 2021 season in Indianapolis didn’t see him return to those dazzling heights, he put together an efficient season for the Colts. “Efficient” is often like a swear word when used to describe Bridgewater and Wentz falls into the same camp, except he does everything a little bit better.
Wentz had a slightly higher yards-per-completion ratio while Indianapolis was significantly better on third down — ranked 12th to Denver’s 21st.
Although injury history is a valid issue, it’s also one with Bridgewater, and it was Wentz who appeared in all 17 games for his team last season. He’s still under contract in Indianapolis, but there are rumblings the Colts are ready to move on. If Denver can acquire him cheaply, or after he’s released, it could be a huge boon for the franchise.
The Broncos can do a lot worse than a former MVP candidate struggling to find his stride, especially if better options are off the table.
3. Mitchell Trubisky. Hoo boy, here’s a post-hype sleeper pick. Almost every year, there’s a young-ish quarterback who scores a big deal off the back of his potential and rave reviews from a team where he’s a backup. Sometimes that materializes into Jimmy Garoppolo (we’ll come back to him in a moment), sometimes it crashes and burns into Mike Glennon.
Trubisky checks all the boxes here. He was highly touted out of college and had moderate, if inconsistent, success in Chicago. He’s athletic with a big arm.
Plus, here are a couple quotes from his time in Buffalo.
First, Josh Allen: “I love the guy to death,” Allen told the Buffalo News. “He’s awesome. He’s an awesome teammate. Guys love him. Guys gravitate towards him. So, I can see why we went out and got him, and I’m just thankful we did.”
Next, Buffalo General Manager Brandon Beane: “If anybody calls me about Mitch on another team, I’m going to give him a great recommendation,” Beane said to the Buffalo News. “And I’ve told him and his agent, if he doesn’t get what he wants, we’ve got a spot for him.”
That’s high praise for a guy who has fallen off the casual fan’s radar. Maybe he’s the answer in Denver.
4. Jimmy Garoppolo. I know, I know. His playoff performances left a lot to be desired. It felt like Garoppolo did the bare minimum on offense and was ultra-conservative. But his regular-seasons stats tell a different story.
Jimmy GQ (a great nickname for a quarterback) led the league with 12.7 yards per completion, showing a propensity to push the ball down the field. He was also solidly efficient, completing 68.3% of passes, sixth in the league.
Discounting the recency bias born from his playoff performance, Garoppolo could be a great addition for the Broncos as the Niners look to move on to Trey Lance.
5. Drew Lock. Please don’t roll your eyes. I know I’m a Lock fanboy, despite his flaws. But hear me out with this — Lock fits many of the traits that new head coach Nathaniel Hackett is looking for in his offense. Hackett values a “can’t-stop-me attitude” in quarterbacks, which Lock carries in spades. If Hackett runs an offense like what he helped manage in Green Bay, the focus will be on zone running with shots deep down the field, something with which Lock excels. While Fangio threw Lock under the bus, Hackett could be the one who revives his career.