Colorado Mesa wrestling coach Mike Mendoza believes all four of his grapplers heading to the Division II national tournament this weekend — Dawson Collins, Collin Metzgar, Ryan Wheeler and Kash Anderson — can earn a spot on the podium.
Dawson Collins is one of four Colorado Mesa wrestlers who will compete in the NCAA Division II national championships this weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Collins, who finished fifth at nationals last season, is seeded eighth at 125 pounds.
Collin Metzgar, top, is one of four Colorado Mesa wrestlers who will compete in the NCAA Division II national championships this weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Metzgar, who wrestled at nationals last season, isn’t seeded at 133 pounds.
Ryan Wheeler, top, is one of four Colorado Mesa wrestlers who will compete in the NCAA Division II national championships this weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Wheeler, who finished third at last year's national tournament, is unseeded at 157.
Kash Anderson is one of four Colorado Mesa wrestlers who will compete in the NCAA Division II national championships this weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Anderson, who is making his first appearance at the national tournament, is unseeded at 197 pounds.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
It’s a good thing the NCAA Division II men’s wrestling championships are in the same venue as last week’s women’s national tournament, because assistant coach Donnie Negus left Colorado Mesa’s scale in the U.S. Cellular Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Actually, Negus left the scale there on purpose, as did a few other teams, because the men’s teams would be returning in a few days, there was no reason to cart it home and then back again.
“One less thing for (the women’s team) to bring back and us to take back there,” said CMU men’s coach Mike Mendoza, who on Wednesday was selected the RMAC coach of the year, following his Region VI coach of the year award. Negus is an assistant for both wrestling teams, and made the quick turnaround trip with the men.
The Mavericks qualified four wrestlers for this weekend’s championships, three returning for a second straight year, two of whom placed in the top five.
Redshirt sophomore Dawson Collins is seeded eighth at 125 pounds and will face either Zach Shupp of Newberry or Brady Carter of East Stroudsburg in the first round. His potential second-round match is against top-seeded Cole Laya of West Liberty, who has won the past two national titles.
Collins, a Grand Junction High School graduate, placed fifth last season to achieve All-America status.
“Dawson, what makes him great is he wrestles hard for seven minutes and just keeps going,” Mendoza said. “He’s gritty and he doesn’t give anything up, so when a guy gets to his feet, he’s bringing him back down. He doesn’t let guys go and he’s pretty active the whole time.”
Collin Metzgar isn’t seeded at 133 pounds, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t dangerous. He faces St. Cloud State’s Caleb Meekins to get into the main draw, where he would faced No. 8 Dylan Lucas of Central Oklahoma.
“Somebody like Collin Metzgar, I feel, should be seeded,” Mendoza said. “I don’t know exactly what the process is, but he’s beaten the 3 seed, the 6 seed and the 7 seed and he lost to the 8 seed and he’s lost to the No. 1 seed twice, the last time in overtime at the regional finals and the other time by one point. In the end, it doesn’t matter what number is in front of your name. You’ve got to go wrestle and I truly believe Collin is a guy that could win the tournament.”
Ryan Wheeler was third in the nation at 157 pounds last season and was this year’s regional runner-up. That wasn’t enough to earn him a top-eight seed — in fact, he opens against second-seeded Nick Novak of St. Cloud State, who is 23-0. Wheeler earned the award for the most pins in the least amount of time during last year’s national championships, but he’s also improved his stamina this season to grind out matches.
“He’s had to gut out some matches, which was good to see,” Mendoza said. “Early on, though, before his shape came into play, going the distance was kind of where he struggled, but at the end of the year, going into the third period and overtime, and I think it was a second tiebreaker in the regionals, he had to wrestle through that. That’s a long match, and he’s learned to grind them out toward the end, which is good, because you never know.”
Kash Anderson is making his first trip to nationals. He wrestled 285 last season, and back to a more natural weight at 197, Anderson placed third at regionals, and will open against Lake Erie’s Brylan Clouse in a preliminary-round match, with No. 7 seed Joel Leise of Gannon awaiting the winner.
“Kash is a worker. You saw it last year taking on bigger guys, how big his heart was and how much of a competitor he was,” Mendoza said. “Even when things were down, there’s just no give-up in him. He’s coming on at the right time and he’s just gotten better and better throughout the season, and I think he’s feeling pretty good right now.”
Metzgar, Wheeler and Anderson made the all-RMAC second team, with Collins and Jason Bynarowicz (184) making the honorable mention team.
Although his wrestlers might be considered underdogs, Mendoza isn’t counting any of them out by any means.
“I think those guys (Metzgar and Anderson) are coming in as underdogs that feel pretty good about it. They don’t mind it, I don’t think, just in the conversations I’ve had with them,” he said. “They may be two of the better underdogs that are going, and Wheeler as well. He’s unseeded as well and has the No. 2 seed right off the bat, and that’s OK.
“When you go there and are wanting to be on the podium, you’ve got to beat somebody.”