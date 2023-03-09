It’s a good thing the NCAA Division II men’s wrestling championships are in the same venue as last week’s women’s national tournament, because assistant coach Donnie Negus left Colorado Mesa’s scale in the U.S. Cellular Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Actually, Negus left the scale there on purpose, as did a few other teams, because the men’s teams would be returning in a few days, there was no reason to cart it home and then back again.