The blood round.
There will be numerous rounds of competition at the Colorado state wrestling championships that begin Thursday at Denver’s Ball Arena. Saturday afternoon’s round three consolation bracket is traditionally one of the most intense.
The blood round.
There will be numerous rounds of competition at the Colorado state wrestling championships that begin Thursday at Denver’s Ball Arena. Saturday afternoon’s round three consolation bracket is traditionally one of the most intense.
With a medal at stake, the motivation to win the blood round match is enormous.
If successful, you’re guaranteed at least a sixth-place medal — a loss and you return home empty-handed. Victory means your name and school will be announced to 26,667 fans, as you step onto the awards podium later that evening — recognition as one of the state’s best.
This season, Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos is District 51’s only four-time state qualifier. He has never placed. Last year he lost his blood round match.
Gallegos was struggling mentally and physically at the time of the match.
“I was in a really bad spot mentally. I got hurt (torn thumb ligaments) heading into regionals and my dad got diagnosed with cancer,” he said. “I quit on myself and that’s probably the worst feeling I’ve ever felt. After I lost, I realized it was a mistake. I looked at my coaches and I was thinking I should have done more because that medal is forever. Now one of my goals is to place.
“In our (practice) room we have all the state qualifiers listed. I’m on there three times, and it says DNP (Did Not Place) by my name and that hurts to look at. I’ve gone three times. Not everybody can say they’ve gone three times, but some can say they’ve placed. So it kinda hurts, cause I know that I haven’t improved as much as I should have.”
Gallegos reflected on his prep career coming to a close.
“This is my last week. I just said that and I got chills, because this has been my whole life,” he said. “This is honestly the hardest thing I have done. I poured in so much effort and passion and gave it, not everything I have, because if I had, I would have already placed. I understand what my mistakes were.
”But this year I never skipped practice. I go on extra runs. I do extra now, because I know that’s what those kids that place, that’s what they do. They don’t quit, they stay at practice late and show up early. I’ve learned if I put in this work, I won’t regret it. This is the last time I can leave it all on the mat. So if I leave it all out there, I won’t regret anything.”
Gallegos’ teammate Will Stewart found himself in the same situation at last year’s state championships — one win away from placing.
“I wasn’t super nervous. I would have liked to have won,” he said. “I’ve done better about wrestling high level matches, but you have to take it as any other match. You just have to go out there and do what you do.”
The loss wasn’t easy for Stewart to accept, but he quickly looked forward.
“It was rough. I was telling myself, ‘this isn’t going to happen again.’ Basically I knew I had to come back into the (practice) room to get better,” he said. “A lot of it is just mental. I’ve gotten a lot of confidence this year. In training, just knowing I am outworking people, has given me a lot of confidence.”
Central’s Devin Hickey recalled his blood round match.
“I’ve just got to go out there and try my best,” he said of lat year’s loss. “Give it all I got for this last match to place. It was a big goal, but it didn’t come through, so I gotta make it something big this year. I felt a little disappointed but I knew what I had to do to get better.
“I wasn’t in good shape, but this year I am in pretty good shape. I can go all three periods and keep myself composed and ready to go.”
Hickey’s teammate, Dagen Harris, knew his match was a defining moment.
“I worked my whole career for this opportunity, and I gotta push myself to succeed, to place. I didn’t want to disappoint anybody, my parents,” he said. “After I went to state, I watched all the people who placed, going up and hugging their parents, and that really pushed me this year.
“I didn’t push myself enough before. I didn’t eat right and didn’t practice hard enough. Denver is big.”
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 07:05:47 AM
Sunset: 05:51:20 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:04:34 AM
Sunset: 05:52:29 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:03:20 AM
Sunset: 05:53:37 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:02:04 AM
Sunset: 05:54:45 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:00:48 AM
Sunset: 05:55:53 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:59:31 AM
Sunset: 05:57 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:58:13 AM
Sunset: 05:58:08 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.