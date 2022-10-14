Grand Junction’s entire boys tennis team advanced to the Class 4A state tournament in Pueblo.
Playing against the best players in the state, the Tigers had one singles player and three doubles teams advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday at Pueblo City Park. All four failed to reach the semifinals.
No. 3 singles player Evan Severs beat Mullen’s Carson Duke 6-3, 7-5 in the first round before losing to George Washington’s Ryan Hajek 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
The No. 2 doubles team of Nick Silzell and Jameson Boyer defeated Thompson Valley’s Jacob Brekke and Reece Stratmeyer 6-2, 6-1 in the first round before falling to Cheyenne Mountain’s Tyler Blixt and Johnson Peng 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, the Tigers’ Liam Pomrenke and Christian Tuttle topped Miles Walcott and Lukas Selleck from Longmont 6-2, 6-3 and lost Cheyenne Mountain’s Cameron Ford and Patrick Gibbs 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Grand Junction’s No. 4 doubles team of Isaac Boyer and Jack Welling won 6-3, 6-3 over Dawson’s Leehman Wood and Kale Carson in the first round and then lost to Colorado Academy’s Jackson Turner and J.C. Turner 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
The Tigers’ No. 1 singles player, Evan Gear, lost in the first round to Kent Denver’s Nathan Gold 6-1, 6-1 and Matthew Silzell lost to Niwot’s Lichen Liao 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein lost to Cheyenne Mountain’s Hank Walsh and Matt Peterson in the first round 2-6, 6-2, 3-6.
Central’s No. 2 doubles team of Canaan Ross and Andrew Kirschenmann lost to Kent Denver’s top-seeded pair, Mareks Zeile and Jack Kramer, 6-0, 6-0.
In the 5A tournament at the Gates Tennis Center in Denver, Fruita Monument lost in the first round in both of its brackets.
No. 3 singles player Jack Fry lost to Lucas Kambreck 6-1, 6-2, and the No. 3 doubles team of Evan Prosser and Coltan Gechter lost to Valor Christian’s Jack Mohler and Harrison Wentworth 6-3, 7-6.
Volleyball
Addie Ritterbush had 14 kills and 17 digs, but Palisade lost 25-8, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18 to Eagle Valley.
Braeleigh MacAskill had 21 assists, Grace McAnany had one block solo and two block assists and Ava Walitt recorded three aces for the Bulldogs (8-8, 4-4 Western Slope League).