The Grand Junction High School boys tennis team will have four chances to win a title today at the Ralston Valley Invite.
The Tigers had two singles players and two doubles teams win their first round and semifinal match to advance to the championship in their respective bracket.
No. 2 singles player Matthew Silzell, No. 3 singles player Evan Severs, the No. 1 doubles team of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubenstein and the No. 2 doubles team of Christian Tuttle and Nick Silzell all won in straight sets on Friday.
Matthew Silzell beat Dakota Ridge 6-2, 6-0 in the first round and Centaurus 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals and plays Douglas County in the final. Severs won 6-1, 6-0 over Douglas County in the first round and topped Centaurus 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals. Silzell will play Golden for the championship.
Satterfield and Rubenstein defeated Dakota Ridge 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and won 7-5, 6-2 over Centaurus in the semifinals. The duo will battle Valor Christian for the title.
Tuttle and Nick Silzell won 6-1, 6-1 over Centaurus in the first round and advanced to the final with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Eaglecrest. Tuttle and Silzell play Dakota Ridge in the final.
No. 1 singles player Evan Gear won his first round match 6-2, 6-2 over Golden, but lost 6-2, 7-5 to Dakota Ridge in the semifinals. Gear will play Valor Christian for third place. Also playing for third place is the Tigers’ No. 3 doubles team of Ethan Davis and Isaac Boyer, who advanced to the semifinals when their first-round opponent retired. The duo lost to Valor Christian 6-1, 6-0 and will battle Ralston Valley in the third-place match.
Grand Junction’s No. 4 doubles team of Nick Warner and Xavian Lane lost both their matches in straight sets and will play for seventh place today.
Fruita Monument 4, Durango 2: The Wildcats got straight-set wins from No. 1 singles player Ryan Davis, No. 2 singles player Sam Meyer, the No. 1 doubles team of Jack Fry and Evan Prosser and the No. 4 doubles team of Jack Savage and Trevor Rund.
Fruita's No. 3 singles player Colby O'Day and the No. 2 doubles team of John Miller and Jeremy Heer lost in three sets. Darkness forced the No. 3 doubles match to postponed until today. The Wildcats' Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer were leading 6-1, 4-1 when the match was suspended.
Cross Country
Grand Junction’s Daniel Duffy finished second at the Ramble at the Reservoir in Ridgway State Park, as the Tigers had five of the top 10 finishers to win the team title.
Duffy crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 32.1 seconds, Miller Jones was fifth in 21:26.9, Johnny Flanagan was sixth in 21:29.8 and Thomas Berry was eighth in 21:42. Tycen Lefebre finished ninth and Bryce Flanagan was 10th. Grand Junction was first with 21 points, with Ouray finishing second at 28. Ethan Knight was the top finisher for Palisade, crossing in 27:53 for the Bulldogs, who finished ninth.
In the girls race, Riley Pope finished ninth for Grand Junction, which placed second to Aspen in the team standings. Pope crossed in 25:49.9, one spot behind Palisade’s Maddie Mohler who finished in 25:46.9. Other finishers for the Tigers were: Hannah Burton (26:57.7, 11th), Zoe Jones (27:51, 18th) and Amelia Moore (28:26.3, 22nd). Other finishers for the Bulldogs, who placed fifth, were: Kenzie Rewold (28:47.7, 27th), Anna Dery (28:51.3, 29th) and Adisyn Pinnt (28:51.1, 31st).
Football
Colton Witzel ran for 188 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Plateau Valley to a 52-16 victory over Gilpin County. Tallen Long completed 5 of 11 passes — all to Dalton Crites — for 128 yards and a touchdowns as the Cowboys improve to 2-1 and 1-0 in the A-8 Northwest Conference.