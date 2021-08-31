Their seasons got flipped, turned upside-down a year ago.
The volleyball and soccer teams at Colorado Mesa played shortened seasons last spring, took a little break and are right back at it this fall.
For the soccer teams, the quick turnaround keeps all the information from their new systems fresh.
“It’s different having back-to-back seasons like this, but on the flip side, everything is much more fresh in your mind and you get a little bit of an advantage to that, too,” second-year men’s soccer coach Jon Fridal said.
Women’s coach Megan Remec also noted starting her second season as the Mavs’ coach so quickly after the first will be an advantage.
“Usually we don’t have two championship seasons in one (calendar) year so it’s a special opportunity this year to build off what we were able to do in the spring,” she said. “I think the girls might think there’s some unfinished business, that there’s some points they want to prove this season, building off what we did in the spring and develop the intensity and mentality of how we want to play.”
For the volleyball team, every day off was welcome after the majority of the Mavericks were playing indoor and beach concurrently.
The Mavericks put together an undefeated regular season, but lost the RMAC championship match, their only loss of the season that saw them reach the No. 1 ranking in the nation.
“After we lose a match, the best therapy for me is getting back in the gym, so the break for me was too long,” coach Dave Fleming said. “But physically we needed it. We had 11 playing beach and indoor at the same time, and just managing that was hard, and COVID on top of that made it more difficult. We needed the break, but I think we all wanted to be back in the gym.”
All three teams have had two solid weeks of practice and a couple of scrimmages or exhibitions to prep for this weekend’s openers, with the volleyball team playing in the Oredigger Classic at Colorado School of Mines, and the soccer teams hosting Kickoff Weekend, sponsored by Doubletree by Hilton. The men play Texas Permian Basin on Thursday night and Texas A&M International on Saturday night at Maverick Field, with the women playing Permian Basin on Friday night and Western Oregon at noon on Sunday.
The majority of all three teams return, which has shortened the learning curve even more, but that doesn’t mean lineups are set. Fleming does have one major position to replace at outside hitter. Senior Maddi Foutz, last spring’s RMAC player of the year, is out for the season after an Achilles injury. Fleming said it could be a case of using a couple of players to fill her shoes, one on the front row and a defensive specialist.
“I don’t remember being this late in the preseason where we really don’t have a solid starting lineup, which is a good thing for us,” Fleming said. “We have so many people who can play.”
That competition is keeping all the Mavs on their toes.
“No one’s safe,” junior libero Kerstin Layman said. “Every day you’re competing with every single person in the gym. It’s not like you’re going in and are just comfortable in your own position and not having to push. There are so many new faces who are making us better every day.”
“It’s like we hit a pause and now we just get to resume,” sophomore middle blocker Savannah Spitzer said. “We came back and were going just as hard as when we finished. Now the talent is forcing us to fight even harder.”
With both soccer coaches getting only a few games in their first seasons at CMU, last spring’s season followed a long six weeks of preseason workouts, when they installed their systems. Now they’re picking up where they left off.
“We started to lay some of the groundwork for a lot of things we want to do because of the shortened period,” Remec said. “We only played 10 games and had some canceled due to COVID. I think we can start off on a higher base and add a lot more layers.”
The players agree that schemes are fresher in their minds because they were just playing a couple of months ago. And because last season didn’t count against their eligibility, freshmen got all kinds of valuable experience.
“We know what’s expected, so we’re coming into that knowing what the coaches expect from us,” one of those freshmen, forward Lila Dere, said. “I’m still a freshman and I think that’s a big advantage. Being back this year knowing what’s going on with soccer and classes; everything in college is a big difference from high school, so just having that year really helped me.”
That feeling is the same even for the upperclassmen.
“For us returners, we came in last season building onto this new system,” third-year sophomore forward Alec Fronapfel said. “Now it feels like we’re continuing to build onto it and didn’t lose a lot of understanding.”
They only had one week of camp before classes began, which had some of the players wishing camp was a little bit longer.
“It is nice to have everyone back on campus, but what some of us were talking about during preseason last week, how cool would it be to be the only ones on campus and just playing soccer every day?” junior midfielder Lexi Newton said with a laugh. “That’d be perfect.”