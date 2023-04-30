Shalom Trowbridge takes his time getting to most things.
Party? He’ll be one of the last ones there. The bus for a road trip to a weekend track invite? He’ll get there at his own pace.
But Trowbridge wastes no time getting to the finish line. And the Central High School racer is primed to make a run at a pair of state titles.
“I know a lot of people don’t have the option to do things like this or they’ll never get the chance to,” Trowbridge said. “So when the opportunity to run rolled around, I wanted to see how far I could take it.”
Trowbridge is quite reserved. Quiet but methodical, he’s become Central’s high-fantasy-loving, high-ranking distance runner.
Trowbridge crossed the finish line in the 800-meter run at the Mickey Dunn Invitational on April 1 in 1 minute, 55.47 seconds. At the time, that was the best time in Class 4A by nearly a full second and the third-best in the state. He bettered that mark with a time of 1:54.88 on Saturday at the Liberty Bell Invitational.
Trowbridge is also part of the 4x800 relay team that has the second-best time in 4A, and he has top-five times in the 400- and 1,600-meter runs. Trowbridge signed his letter of intent to run for Colorado School of Mines earlier this month.
Trowbridge finished seventh at the state cross-country meet in October — while sick — to help the Central boys team finish third, the program’s best since coach Ted Leblow got involved in the early 2010s.
Trowbridge began his prep career at Palisade but started going to Central as a junior. His younger brother, Yishai, also runs for the Warriors.
Trowbridge tried other sports, such as wrestling, and found success in them. But none enamored him like running does.
“At Palisade, we did some training but it was nothing compared to the Central training. So I was kinda like, ‘This is cool and all. I enjoy it as a sport. I enjoy the racing part of it. I enjoyed practice, and I enjoyed the team, but you know, I probably won’t continue this after high school,’” Trowbridge recalled. “When we went to Central and I really had the training to match the potential, that was when it really clicked.”
Trowbridge didn’t see the improvement on the timesheet right away, though. He felt dissatisfied with his cross-country showing.
As runners such as Tyler Stogsdill, Billy Adams and Jordan Leblow were propelling Central’s track and cross-country placings forward, Trowbridge was quietly improving. He modeled himself to be as good as Stogsdill, who now runs for the College of Southern Idaho.
“Tyler was just a fun guy to have on the team,” Trowbridge said. “He was always nice to talk to and he provided a lot for me, especially at the beginning of the season. He gave me my first pair of Dragonflies, which is a very nice running shoe. He actually won those in a giveaway and decided to give them to me.”
Trowbridge was building bonds with his teammates the more he worked with them.
Now, he’s integral to the program on and off the track.
“He’s really reserved, really quiet. He keeps to himself,” teammate Jackson Edwards said. “But once you get to know him, he’ll talk your face off. But that’s what we love about him.”
Of course, they’ve also come to love his quirks.
“He’s the fastest 800 runner you’ll ever see but he’s late to everything else,” Edwards cracked. “He’s just so slow ...”
“... Unless it’s a competition,” chimed Alex Fisher. “Even if it’s not running. If we’re just playing cards, he wants to win.”
It seems the only time that competitive flame dims is when Trowbridge unwinds.
Instead of getting sucked into television and movies, Trowbridge reads high fantasy novels and philosophical works. He started reading The Lord of the Rings, The Way of Kings and The Inheritance Cycle (known for the book, “Eragon”) and has since worked his way to Crime of Punishment and War and Peace.
“I’ve noticed, especially with high fantasy, that seems to be where you get a lot of those philosophical-based storylines,” Trowbridge said. “That’s where you can propose a theoretical situation that fits what you’re trying to show.”
Trowbridge may appear to be an athlete cut from a different cloth, preferring to read the works of great thinkers or something that involves orcs and elves. And on the surface, he may seem like someone who wants to take life easy.
But scratch a little bit and what’s revealed is the spirit of a Warrior.
“I don’t know if I would say that running is a peaceful sport. Maybe if you’re looking at it from the outside,” Trowbridge said. “You can run a 5K in a very peaceful way but if you want to go to state and win, you’re not gonna be doing that the whole time. You’re pushing yourself, you’re hurting a lot. You’re on the verge of collapse and you’re like, ‘I have to do this. I have to put it all down right now.’ ”