Last month’s Maverick Classic cycling event was put together in two months, and Ben Snyder, the new director of the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, was hoping nothing major was overlooked.
“It was done in such a short timeframe, I knew things would probably fall through the cracks, and unfortunately that communication to that (Purdy Mesa) area was one of them,” Snyder said Friday after he and race officials met Thursday night with residents who live along or near the road race route.
“We were so focused on the Saturday (downtown criterium) event with downtown businesses, it was one of those things we knew we needed to do, and I just ran out of time.”
With the race getting the OK from the Mesa County Health Department in late January and the event taking place March 27-28, it was short notice to residents, and Snyder took the blame for that. He said he apologized, and after a few angry minutes, said residents and race officials had a productive meeting.
Joining Snyder at the meeting was Patric Rostel, the director of operations for CMU’s cycling team; Sean Yeates, a traffic engineer with Mesa County; and representatives of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department. Snyder said the suggestions made will be taken to Mesa County officials and “give that some time and circle back with (Purdy Mesa residents). In my gut I think we can make this happen and keep the majority of the community happy.”
The lack of communication, not the race itself, was the main sticking point, Snyder said.
“It was more that we didn’t even know about this, we could have planned differently, we weren’t prepared to handle our animals differently because of (the race),” Snyder said. “Obviously it does have such an impact on the roadway and traffic, getting from Point A to Point B and the water fill station, all that.”
One Purdy Mesa resident, John Dansby, supports the race. He was notified, but said they learned at the meeting that fliers placed in mailboxes notifying residents about the race were removed because they weren’t stamped mail. No signs were placed in the area about the upcoming race, he said, unlike past years.
Dansby didn’t think the traffic restrictions for a few hours on a Sunday morning are too much to ask. He enjoys watching the cyclist race past his property.
“I’m about a half-mile from the hairpin turn and you can hear them on the road,” he said Thursday before attending the meeting. “It’s incredible. I’m just standing on the edge of my property watching it happen. I don’t ever want someone to take that experience away. It’s something that’s really cool.”
Snyder hopes all entities can find a way to keep the race in the area.
“We talked through some potential options and I think ultimately we can meet in the middle,” Snyder said.
“I understand that this is their area and we’re guests in their area, so I want to be as respectful as possible in future years. I think they took that away, they understood and accepted my apology and understand we can make this happen with a positive outcome for everyone.”
Purdy Mesa has been the venue for CMU road races for a number of years. The USA Collegiate Road National Championships were held on the Purdy Mesa course in 2017-18. In 2017, the USA Cycling Para-cycling Nationals were part of the national event.
There were no collegiate cycling races in 2019 or 2020.