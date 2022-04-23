The Grand Junction High School girls lacrosse team has shown flashes of brilliance and inconsistency through 11 games this season.
That was evident Friday in the Tigers’ 14-5 loss to Roaring Fork at Canyon View Park. The Tigers kept it close in the first half before Mother Nature decided to whip up nasty winds, hard rain and even some hail.
That weather persisted for most of the game.
“The rain picked up there and I don’t think we could really handle it. It affected the way we were playing,” coach Madi Hathaway said. “We haven’t played in weather like that in a while, we’re not used to it. It affects your stick and how you throw the ball. And if you can’t find that adjustment point, you’re going to be in your head for the rest of the game. ”
Even before the downpour, the Tigers (4-7) got off on the wrong foot.
The Rams scored three goals within minutes of the opening faceoff.
“They scored some early goals on us and that’s something we’ve been working on,” Hathaway said. “That 50/50 ball (hurts) when you’re not winning it.”
Amelia Knaysi then took control for the Tigers. The senior helped move the ball downfield and passed the ball around to keep the defense on its toes. After a close missed shot, Knaysi helped the Tigers retain possession. She passed to Zenobia Byerly, who scored to make it a 3-1 game.
The Rams (5-4) responded with another goal but the Tigers kept up the pressure.
Myka Neville scored on a penalty shot to close the gap and she later made it 4-3 when she assisted senior Riley Pope’s goal.
Neville has been a standout performer for the Tigers this season. She leads the team and Mountain West League in goals with 32, and leads the team in assists with eight. In a three-game stretch against Eagle Valley, Telluride and Montrose, Neville scored 14 of the Tigers’ 30 goals as the team went 2-1.
Oh, and she’s only a sophomore.
“She came in from the Grand Valley youth program already having a lot of skill,” Hathaway said. “She has really worked on her individual drives. She can beat almost any defender one-on-one. If she gets around that defender, most times it’s a goal.”
The Tigers were on the verge of tying the game after Neville’s assist. But then the weather hit and began to affect the offense. Grand Junction didn’t score again until well into the second half. The deficit was whittled to 10-5 before Roaring Fork went on a 4-0 run to close out the game.
The loss stung and players showed their frustration postgame. But the silver lining is that their 4-0 record in the MWL is intact since this was a nonleague game.
That gives Hathaway and her team a chance to iron some things out before league play resumes against Montrose on Tuesday.
“We picked up our ground balls better today, and that’s hard in the rain. And the girls took any adjustments I made in stride but I think today was a whole picture issue, not just individuals,” Hathaway said. “I think we need to take the little things we do in practice and apply it (in game). We’re getting closer.”