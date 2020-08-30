In what can only be chalked up as a “2020 moment,” the championship round of the Western Slope Open high school boys tennis tournament Saturday afternoon was washed out by the first measurable rain in Grand Junction in a month.
The tournament, which annually draws some of the top high school teams in the state, was significantly altered when Front Range teams couldn’t enter, so it became a true Western Slope event. Basalt, Steamboat Springs and Durango made the trip to Canyon View Park for a one-day tournament, facing the three varsity teams from District 51, plus two junior varsity squads, one from Fruita and a combined Grand Junction/Central team.
The format was changed to a dual tournament, which got a thumb’s-up from Fruita Monument senior Wayne Aggen.
“It makes it a lot more inclusive, the fact that it’s your whole team, it’s not just an individual,” said Aggen, who defeated Grand Junction’s Max Nikkari 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles final after trailing 4-1 in the first set. “I feel like that can be a little bit selfish sometimes, and the idea of having to trust your whole team, it’s an interesting new thing.”
Aggen won nine of 10 games to come from 4-1 down in the first set to 4-1 up in the second, using a good first serve and some terrific forehand passing shots — and figuring out the wind that buffeted the courts all day.
“It was rough in the first set,” Aggen said. “It makes you have to focus a lot more, but I feel like after playing three full matches in the wind, I got used to it.”
When they were playing into the wind, Aggen said players could use it to their advantage.
“You could swing a little harder, trust your ball,” he said.
When the wind was at their backs, the ball had a tendency to sail long unless they could keep it low.
Brandon Miller won Fruita’s other match in the final dual before weather took over, defeating Matthew Silzell 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and the Tigers’ Evan Gear defeated Fruita’s Jack Fry 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. All four doubles matches were on the court when play was suspended by lightning at 3:57 p.m.
Large rain drops started falling soon after, with players and spectators heading for their cars, and the Fruita and Grand Junction players huddling under the shelter, devouring popsicles and other snacks. At 4:17 p.m., with heavy rain soaking the courts, tournament officials called it a day, figuring it would take at least 90 minutes after the rain stopped to get the courts dry and playable.
Saturday’s rain was the first precipitation other than a trace that’s fallen in Grand Junction since 0.01 inch fell on July 29.
Durango led Central 3-0 in the third-place dual and Steamboat Springs had a 2-0 lead on Fruita’s JV team in one consolation match. Basalt was facing the Grand Junction/Central JV team in the other consolation match, with only the three singles matches on the court.
Although it wasn’t a full tournament, it served its purpose of getting players multiple matches — each team played two duals in the morning and early afternoon, then were paired by record for the medal round. Fruita and Grand Junction were 2-0, Central, Durango, Steamboat Springs and Fruita’s JV teams 1-1 and Basalt and the GJ/Central JV team 0-2.
Aggen is hoping to play tennis in college, and the experience the past two years playing No. 1 singles is helping him prepare for that. Plus, he’s getting ready for the Class 5A regionals in only three weeks.
“Just the idea of playing multiple matches in a day can be tough, and there’s still good competition,” Aggen said. “It’s not like all the teams from Denver were the tough ones, there’s still really good competition.”