Gene Taylor’s pitcher Ryder Mancuso throws to first baseman Will Applegate to pick off Rocky Mountain’s Kirin Lawing in the third inning of the American Legion state championship game Wednesday. Taylor’s rallied for two runs in the seventh inning, but lost to the Lobos 4-3 at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. Logan Cardoza, below, settles under a fly ball.
Logan Cardoza settles under a fly ball to left field Wednesday during the American Legion state championship game at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. Gene Taylor’s lost to the Rocky Mountain Lobos 4-3.
Ryder Mancuso threw four innings of relief Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out five in Gene Taylor’s 4-3 loss to the Rocky Mountain Lobos in the American Legion state championship game.
Gene Taylor’s pitcher Ryder Mancuso throws to first baseman Will Applegate to pick off Rocky Mountain’s Kirin Lawing in the third inning of the American Legion state championship game Wednesday. Taylor’s rallied for two runs in the seventh inning, but lost to the Lobos 4-3 at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. Logan Cardoza, below, settles under a fly ball.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Logan Cardoza settles under a fly ball to left field Wednesday during the American Legion state championship game at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. Gene Taylor’s lost to the Rocky Mountain Lobos 4-3.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Ryder Mancuso threw four innings of relief Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out five in Gene Taylor’s 4-3 loss to the Rocky Mountain Lobos in the American Legion state championship game.
Nick Campbell kept fouling off pitches Wednesday, trying to find something to drive through the infield and get the tying run home.
His ground ball was scooped up by Rocky Mountain second baseman Nate Eliason, who threw Campbell out at first to end the Gene Taylor’s American Legion team’s season with a 4-3 loss in the state championship game, stranding the tying run on third.
The Lobos claimed the state title at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex, their second one-run win over Taylor’s this week. Rocky Mountain’s win ended the Grand Junction team’s two-year hold on the Colorado American Legion state title.
Down 4-1 in the seventh inning, Gene Taylor’s rallied to try to force an if-necessary game. Drew Woytek led off with a base hit to left, and Ben Coleman singled with one out. Logan Cardoza’s double down the left-field line got one run home and pinch-runner Tade Weber scooted to third. He scored when Will Applegate grounded out, and the Lobos elected to intentionally walk Luke Weaver.
On a 2-2 count, Campbell fouled off pitch after pitch after pitch but couldn’t get one to drive through the infield.
The Lobos scored a pair of runs in the first inning on Kirin Lawing’s home run to left off starting pitcher Gavin Cardoza, but Taylor’s got one run back in the second. With two out, Ryder Mancuso walked and came all the way around to score when Jase Satterfield reached on an error.
Mancuso took over on the mound in the third inning and held the Lobos in check until the fifth. Two walks, a base hit and an error produced two runs, putting Taylor’s in a 4-1 hole with only two innings to play.
Weaver singled with one out in the sixth and Mancuso delivered a base hit with two out to put runners on the corners. Satterfield, though, flied out to center to end the threat.
Weaver and Mancuso had two hits each, with Logan Cardoza recording Taylor’s only extra-base hit, the seventh-inning double.