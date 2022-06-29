Marc Rardin and Rob Fournier battled on the baseball field for years in the Midwest (formerly Northern) District as junior college head coaches.
Now, the two hall of fame coaches are joining forces at Western Kentucky.
Rardin, the former Iowa Western Community College head coach who was recently hired as the head coach at Western Kentucky, hired Fournier away from Wabash Valley Community College as his assistant and recruiting coordinator, the Hilltoppers announced Tuesday.
“Rob Fournier to a lot of people was an outside-the-box choice for me as an assistant coach. I saw it as the best move for an assistant coach on staff who’s an elite competitor on the recruiting trail,” Rardin said in a statement on Western Kentucky’s website. “Fournier has 26 years of college experience. His program at Wabash Valley was stellar in every way — talented, prepared and highly competitive each and every year. No one knows this seven-state area better than Coach Fournier.”
Fournier, who entered the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past May, had been at Wabash Valley for 26 years, building that program into a national power. Since 2015, only Indian Hills (2021) has won the district title other than the Reivers and Warriors.
Rardin is also bringing his pitching coach, Dillon Napoleon, with him from Iowa Western. In three years with the Reivers, 30 of Napoleon’s pitchers signed with Division I programs.
Another longtime coach who won a JUCO World Series title in 2008, Grayson College’s Dusty Hart, resigned to become the head coach of another Texas junior college, Blinn College in Brenham.
Hart had been the head coach at Grayson the past 17 years, with a 623-280 record.
Along with switching schools, Hart is switching districts — Grayson is in the Southwest District, Blinn in the Mid-South.
Two players who were in this year’s JUCO World Series picked up national honors this week.
Walters State’s Kohl Drake was voted the Division I junior college pitcher of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and by the NJCAA.
Drake went 14-0 in 17 starts for the Senators, leading them to the No. 1 national ranking and the top seed at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The left-hander threw 3⅔ innings in Walters State’s 16-8 win over Central Florida at Suplizio Field, striking out four.
He finished his season with a 1.93 ERA, struck out 160 and walked only 17. Opponents hit .187 against him.
Wabash Valley’s Brian Kalmer was selected the Division I player of the year by the NJCAA.
Kalmer, a sophomore third baseman who has committed to Gonzaga, led the Warriors to the JUCO World Series, hitting .421 with 20 home runs an a nation-leading 109 RBI.
He hit .348 with three home runs in the national tournament.