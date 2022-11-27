Colorado Mesa’s Trevor Baskin shoots a free throw Saturday in the Mavs’ 77-62 victory over Simon Fraser at the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic at Brownson Arena. Baskin was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, scored 21 points and had six rebounds.
Colorado Mesa's Trevor Baskin scores off an offensive rebound Saturday in the Mavs' 77-62 victory over Simon Fraser at the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic at Brownson Arena. Baskin had 21 points and six rebounds in the win and CMU out-rebounded the taller Leafs 43-24. The Mavs had 17 offensive rebounds.
Colorado Mesa's Trevor Baskin grabs a rebound Saturday in the Mavs' 77-62 victory over Simon Fraser at the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic at Brownson Arena. Baskin had six of the Mavs' 43 rebounds and scored 21 points in the win.
Colorado Mesa's Ty Allred is fouled as he drives to the basket Saturday in the Mavs' 77-62 victory over Simon Fraser at the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic at Brownson Arena. Mesa drew numerous fouls in the game and made 23 of 26 free throws in the win.
Colorado Mesa's Blaise Threatt drives to the basket to score two of his 17 points Saturday in the Mavs' 77-62 victory over Simon Fraser at the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Mike DeGeorge made an observation when he looked at the stat sheet Saturday after the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team polished off a 77-62 victory over Simon Fraser University in the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic.
“Blaise looks like he invented a new triple-double,” the Mavs’ coach said. “Seventeen points, 10 rebounds and 10 fouls drawn.”
Blaise Threatt rolled his eyes and grinned when he heard that stat, but his aggressiveness paid off for the Mavericks (5-1), who turned their aggressiveness on both ends of the floor into a dominating performance on the boards and the free-throw line.
Despite being smaller than the Leafs, CMU grabbed 43 rebounds, 17 on the offensive end, to Simon Fraser’s 24 total.
“He’s been getting on our tails in practice because we want to always win the possession battle with turnovers and rebounds,” Trevor Baskin said “We did a good job all around. Sam (Goulet) got a crucial one, Elijah (Knudsen) got a crucial one amongst the trees. I think Coach did a good job emphasizing it this last week in practice and we’ve got to keep doing that.”
The Mavericks batted missed shots to teammates on the offensive end and simply out-hustled Simon Fraser to 50-50 balls.
Threatt’s 10 boards were a matter of him reading and reacting to the ball.
“I’ve gotta give a huge shout-out to the bigs and everyone because I never box out,” he said with a sheepish grin. “In six games I don’t think I’ve boxed out once, but I tend to grab a lot of boards because they box out and then I just get to jump in there and grab the board.”
And by attacking the rim, Threatt wasn’t the only one drawing fouls — Baskin was fouled a half-dozen times — and the Mavericks went 23 of 26 at the line, a 13-point advantage.
“I don’t tend to shoot many free throws in practice, I kind of think it’s a thing they should do on their own,” DeGeorge said “But we do a game that we started this week in practice and after practice, and since they didn’t have school this week, there was no reason for them not to get in and get some free throws on their own, too.”
The practice contest awards points not only for making free throws, but for hitting nothing but net at the line.
“It’s kind of an elimination tournament, it just helps practicing making free throws, not just making them, swishing them,” said Threatt, who went 10 for 10 at the line. “It really emphasizes focusing and making them, especially me, when I get tired, that’s when I tend to miss those. When I get fouled, I can just compose myself.”
The Mavericks, who open RMAC play at home Friday against Colorado School of Mines, led from the start, scoring 34 points in the paint, 20 in transition and outscoring the Leafs (3-3) 9-2 on second chances.
Baskin finished with 21 points and six rebounds and went 6 of 8 at the line. In the final two minutes, after Simon Fraser had cut the lead to four points, Baskin turned a Simon Fraser turnover into a rip-through layup in the lane, then stole the ball and was fouled with 1:18 to play. He made both free throws to put CMU up 69-62. Baskin went 7 of 10 from the field, picking his times to take on the double teams he was drawing and when to find an open shooter.
“I never want to be the guy who’s a volume scorer and has to shoot 30 times to get 30 points,” he said. “I took it upon myself to OK, I can beat this guy. They had to respect the shooters in the corners with Elijah and Reece (Johnson), we’re all capable shooters, so toward the end of the game, it was OK, I have this guy smaller than me, this guy’s slower.”
Mac Riniker hit a driving layup with 49 seconds left, then got a steal and converted it into a dunk on the other end with 38.8 seconds to go to seal the victory.
“He cares nothing about other than just competing and helping his teammates succeed,” DeGeorge said of Riniker, who finished with six points and three rebounds. “He does whatever is needed.
“You talk about teams that have sustained success, they have to have guys like that. He impacts the game in so many ways that doesn’t show up in a stat sheet. His effort and toughness just resonates through every phase of the game.”