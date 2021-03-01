In two of the past three years, a western Coloradan has been crowned King of the Hammers.
When the 4600 stock class race of the competition began early in the morning in Johnson Valley, California, on Feb. 5, roughly 30 cars embarked on the desert and rock-ridden track. Nine hours, 37 minutes and 38 seconds later, Justin Reece rolled in, the first of only two vehicles to finish. The only other finisher arrived nearly an hour later.
Reece, from Ridgway, always joined by his brother, Cameron Reece of Grand Junction, has been racing since 2009 and racing in stock class events since 2014. The brothers have become accustomed to going for gold in the California desert as of late after winning the 4600 race in 2019, as well.
“It was a long, hard-fought battle, once again,” Justin said. “It’s like being in a 10-hour car wreck. Stock class is really the driver’s class. They’re really one of the most limited vehicles in Ultra4. The rulebook is very specific on what you can and can’t do. It has to be a production vehicle. There’s certain things you can do to the suspension, but everything else is limited. The whole course is really challenging. Just getting a stock class car through lap one, which consists of mostly desert, to spread the field out, can be hard.”
Justin and Cameron have made a winning pair, with Justin handling driving duties as Cameron acts as his navigator, always keeping him aware of his path.
“I have an iPad that has the map on there, so I’m able to see the course and guide him and tell him what race mile we’re at or what’s upcoming,” Cameron said. “As much as he knows the rock trails, sometimes you get into that section, a navigator comes in key so you don’t miss a turn. Maybe there’s a sharp right turn coming in 500 feet or something like that. I’m able to help guide him in that way.”
Their work together, as well as the challenges drivers face in the annual King of the Hammers races held by Ultra4 Racing, was captured last year in the recently released documentary “Battle of the Badlands,” which was helmed by Grand Junction’s own Levi Comstock.
However difficult or jarring the film makes the rock crawling and rugged terrain appear, Justin assures that, yes, it’s far more intense inside the truck.
“The real game-changer, and what’s cool about Ultra4, is there’s no silver bullet for anything,” Justin said. “You can be as fast as you can in the desert, but then there’s other things in the second lap that challenge you. There’s super gnarly rock crawling, then you have other classes being broken in those trails and having to work your way around those other vehicles by choosing an alternate line. Every bit of it is a challenge, from the first lap in the desert to the rocks and, of course, there’s traffic in the rocks, so you have to negotiate that and keep your vehicle together.”
Even the first lap of speeding through the sand is far from a given. Justin said that many drivers tend to ignore how important the lap is in establishing a pace for their cars. For instance, some drivers go full-throttle in the desert, seeking a good start time-wise, only for their cars to break down on the rocks.
Fortunately, Justin knows how to listen to his truck, a 1985 Toyota with a four-cylinder engine.
He also knows the Johnson Valley area, as he’s been riding in the area since 1998. Even though the course changes every year, Justin has enough familiarity with the region to know when things have changed.
“Knowing those rock canyons is definitely a benefit,” Justin said. “The sidebar of that is that they change a lot. A storm will come through and wash rocks around or the cars will move rocks. Familiarity is great, but it’s not the be-all-end-all.”
Justin and Cameron aren’t the only Western Slopers who drove at King of the Hammers. Grand Junction’s David Hartman and Loma’s Kimberly Sparrow both competed in the 4800 class, with Hartman taking sixth place.
The Reece brothers see the drive to compete in the great outdoors as an inherent byproduct of growing up in western Colorado, hence why the region has become more well-represented at King of the Hammers.
“I think it’s kind of the culture of how I was raised in western Colorado,” Justin said. “It takes a lot of grit, and I think a lot of Western Slope people have grit to some degree.”
“Growing up here and doing some four-wheeling out at 21 Road or going down to Moab, there’s a lot of local four-wheeling,” Cameron added. “It’s definitely in our roots.”